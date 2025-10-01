What does it take to trick an AI agent? Not a whole lot, it turns out.

This week, panelists Nick Bradley, Claire Nuñez and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to discuss a couple of new methods for hijacking AI agents and breaking their guardrails. We also talk recent evolutions in DDoS attack trends, the legacy of zero trust and some glaring security flaws in an extremely popular AI training app.

Plus: We ring in Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the traditional airing of grievances.

All this and more, on Security Intelligence.

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.