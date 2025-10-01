How to scam an AI agent, DDoS attack trends and busting cybersecurity myths

NEW

01 October 2025

What does it take to trick an AI agent? Not a whole lot, it turns out.

This week, panelists Nick Bradley, Claire Nuñez and Jeff Crume join host Matt Kosinski to discuss a couple of new methods for hijacking AI agents and breaking their guardrails. We also talk recent evolutions in DDoS attack trends, the legacy of zero trust and some glaring security flaws in an extremely popular AI training app.

Plus: We ring in Cybersecurity Awareness Month with the traditional airing of grievances. 

All this and more, on Security Intelligence.   

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity. 
View all Security Intelligence episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted
Explore more episodes The AI vulnerability apocalypse, a new strain of Petya and dumb cybersecurity rules AI ransomware, hiring fraud and the end of Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters Vibe hacking, HexStrike AI and the latest scheme from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters Watch all episodes from Security Intelligence
AI apocalypse?

In episode 3, our host, Matt Kosinski, asked our guests what’s the thing that worries you most about ai from the securtiy perspective? Watch their responses below!

 

Related resources

Explore more cybersecurity topics
Close-up of a person writing code on a laptop
We can't stop social engineering for good, but we can fight back Why does social engineering work?
Team of programmers in data center
What is social engineering?
An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information, a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS are just a few examples of social engineering.
Laptop with binary codes on screen at desk
What is cybersecurity?
By one estimate, cybercrime will cost the world economy USD 10.5 trillion per year by 2025.
What is cloud security?
Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM® Cloud® as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.
You might like
3D render of translucent cubes
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Artwork for the X-Force 2025 thought leadership
IBM X-Force® 2025 Threat Intelligence Index
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 artwork
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025

Latest podcast episodes

Podcasts

Listen to engaging discussions with tech leaders. Watch the latest episodes.

 Listen to all IBM Think podcasts
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
NVIDIA’s USD 100 billion investment and Google's AP2
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
The AI vulnerability apocalypse, a new strain of Petya and dumb cybersecurity rules
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Industrial work reimagined with AI and robotics
Smart Talks podcast artwork
Ferrari Fandom, Supercharged by AI
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Anthropic Economic Index, Virtual Agent Economies, AlterEgo and How People Use ChatGPT
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
AI ransomware, hiring fraud and the end of Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters
Transformers podcast artwork
Humans, partnerships and AI agents: Is your enterprise ready?
Mixture of Experts podcast album art
Why language models hallucinate, revisiting Amodei’s code prediction and AI in the job market
Security Intelligence Podcast album art
Vibe hacking, HexStrike AI and the latest scheme from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona