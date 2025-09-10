Vibe hacking, HexStrike AI and the latest scheme from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters

NEW

10 September 2025

Have we made cybercrime too easy? In the very first episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Jeff Crume, Suja Viswesan and Nick Bradley join host Matt Kosinski to discuss the invention of vibe hacking and HexStrike AI, an offensive security framework that threat actors are co-opting to command their own AI agent armies.

We also discuss Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters’ unconventional new ransom demand and the rise of the RATs, or remote access trojans.

Plus: A game of “Would You Rather?"  
View all Security Intelligence episodes
Subscribe now on your favorite platform YouTube Spotify Apple Podcasts Casted

Related resources

Close up to a person writing code on a laptop
We can't stop social engineering for good, but we can fight back Why does social engineering work?
Shot of Dr. Darío Gil, SVP and Director of IBM Research
What is social engineering?
An email that seems to be from a trusted coworker requesting sensitive information, a threatening voicemail claiming to be from the IRS are just a few examples of social engineering.
Abstract representation of organized systems
What is cybersecurity?
By one estimate, cybercrime will cost the world economy USD 10.5 trillion per year by 2025.
What is cloud security?
Dive deep with Nataraj Nagaratnam from IBM® Cloud® as he explains cloud security and how enterprises can incorporate it into their business operations.
You might like
The IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025 delivers essential insights to help security, IT, and business leaders better manage risk and limit potential losses.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Thumbnail for the X-Force 2025 thought leadership
IBM X-Force® 2025 Threat Intelligence Index
Download it today
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
Follow us

Follow us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

 Catch every episode
Cyber security concept and internet privacy data protection Modern showing padlock protecting business and financial data to protect persona