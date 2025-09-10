Have we made cybercrime too easy? In the very first episode of Security Intelligence, panelists Jeff Crume, Suja Viswesan and Nick Bradley join host Matt Kosinski to discuss the invention of vibe hacking and HexStrike AI, an offensive security framework that threat actors are co-opting to command their own AI agent armies.

We also discuss Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters’ unconventional new ransom demand and the rise of the RATs, or remote access trojans.

Plus: A game of “Would You Rather?"

