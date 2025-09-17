Has the most notorious cybercrime gang of the moment really hung up its keyboards? In this episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski along with panelists Dave Bales, Michelle Alvarez and Sridhar Muppidi discuss Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters’ retirement announcement, the ethics of ransomware research, software supply chain security lessons from the npm hack, the state of OT security, and hiring fraud.

Plus: Dave takes on CVSS scores.

All this and more, on Security Intelligence.

00:00 – Intro

02:12 – Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters retire

8:05 – AI ransomware is here

15:43 – npm hijacking

24:51 – X-Force on OT threats

35:27 – AI hiring fraud

41:36 – A hacker and Huntress EDR

The opinions expressed in this podcast are solely those of the participants and do not necessarily reflect the views of IBM or any other organization or entity.