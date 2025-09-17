AI ransomware, hiring fraud and the end of Scattered Lapsus$  Hunters

17 September 2025

Has the most notorious cybercrime gang of the moment really hung up its keyboards? In this episode of Security Intelligence, host Matt Kosinski along with panelists Dave Bales, Michelle Alvarez and Sridhar Muppidi discuss Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters’ retirement announcement, the ethics of ransomware research, software supply chain security lessons from the npm hack, the state of OT security, and hiring fraud.  

Plus: Dave takes on CVSS scores. 

All this and more, on Security Intelligence.   

  • 00:00 – Intro  
  • 02:12 – Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters retire 
  • 8:05 – AI ransomware is here 
  • 15:43 – npm hijacking 
  • 24:51 – X-Force on OT threats 
  • 35:27 – AI hiring fraud 
  • 41:36 – A hacker and Huntress EDR 

