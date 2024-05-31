Transform with AI
IBM’s animated series shows how you can transform customer service, app modernization, HR and marketing with generative AI. Each episode features an IBM expert imagining the application of AI to a workflow, and the impact on an entire enterprise.
Customer service
Transform customer service with AI

For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
Transform customer self-service with AI

If you aren’t applying generative AI to customer service, you’re going to fall behind.
Transform your contact center with AI

Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.

Improve your agent experience with AI

Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.
AppMod

How will generative AI transform coding and the role of the developer?
Accelerate your AppMod journey with AI

We’re going to see coders become creative and dynamic interpreters of an organization’s deeper business needs.

AI is about to transform AppMod

Generative AI can write code that understands legacy applications and aligns with microservices architecture.
HR
Transform your employee experience with AI

What if AI could help your organization show up as more empathetic and human?
Personalize upskilling with AI

What if you could use data, automation and AI to make evidence-based recommendations to upskill your employees?

Transform recruiting with AI

How do you replace the person who just left your organization instead of the person you hired years ago?

Marketing
Transform your marketing with AI Now is the time to embrace this technology to build scalable, personalized experiences that deliver ROI and delight your customers. Go to episode page
Finance
Transform finance with AI

The role of the CFO has become more active and complex. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows how generative AI has become critical in empowering CFOs to make informed decisions.

Transform everyday finance operations with AI

Finance is one of the last functions to embrace generative AI, CFOs need an entry point with low barriers and high ROI. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows why order-to-cash is a great place to start.
ITOps
Transform your IT spend with AI When it comes to IT, where do you invest? Declan Coombs, Cloud & Technology Advisory Partner at IBM, shows how FinOps and AI can help empower teams to make better decisions. Go to episode page

