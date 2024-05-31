IBM’s animated series shows how you can transform customer service, app modernization, HR and marketing with generative AI. Each episode features an IBM expert imagining the application of AI to a workflow, and the impact on an entire enterprise.
For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
If you aren’t applying generative AI to customer service, you’re going to fall behind.
Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.
Generative AI can unlock the desire to connect and problem-solve.
How will generative AI transform coding and the role of the developer?
We’re going to see coders become creative and dynamic interpreters of an organization’s deeper business needs.
Generative AI can write code that understands legacy applications and aligns with microservices architecture.
What if AI could help your organization show up as more empathetic and human?
What if you could use data, automation and AI to make evidence-based recommendations to upskill your employees?
How do you replace the person who just left your organization instead of the person you hired years ago?
The role of the CFO has become more active and complex. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows how generative AI has become critical in empowering CFOs to make informed decisions.
Finance is one of the last functions to embrace generative AI, CFOs need an entry point with low barriers and high ROI. Monica Proothi, Global Finance Transformation Leader at IBM, shows why order-to-cash is a great place to start.
