Home Think Videos Rethink Talent Acquisition With AI Transform recruiting with AI
Watch the video (1:10)
Digital rendering of characters representing HR Talent around a plaque
Personalize your recruiting process

Transform your recruiting and talent acquisition process with generative AI.

Rethink home
(1:10)
Talent acquisition is destiny for any organization. Generative AI creates a huge opportunity for organizations to break out of the linear model they have been working in and embrace the complexity, nuance and collaboration that modern talent acquisition requires. Rob Enright Global Leader, Talent Acquisition Consulting IBM
Featured resource Put AI to work in talent transformation Generative AI is changing the way we define work and creating new opportunities in human resources, career development and employee experience. Learn how to prepare for your organization’s transformation. Download the guidebook
Related content AI in Action podcast Can AI help build a world where your resumes don’t end up in a black hole and companies can find the right candidates easily? Listen to host Albert Lawrence, Jon Lester, VP of HR, technology, data and AI at IBM, and David Levy, advisory technology engineer at IBM, talk about how you can use AI and data ethically to make HR more efficient and human. Listen now
More in talent transform Transform your employee experience with AI

What if AI could help your organization show up as more empathetic and human?

 Personalize upskilling with AI

What if you could use data, automation and AI to make evidence-based recommendations to upskill your employees?

Think Newsletter

The latest AI and tech insights with Think

 Subscribe today
How IBM can help Build the future of your business with AI Explore AI solutions Accelerate AI for business adoption Request an AI strategy briefing
You may also like Explore all Think videos AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

 Explore the curriculum Think 2024 on demand

Watch the Think 2024 keynote replays of the top business and tech minds and learn how to scale AI across your enterprise.

 Explore the replays