Think 2024 on demand

Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud
The era of AI-powered automation

Learn how IBM’s next-generation generative AI-driven insights and AI-powered automation capabilities can help you address this challenge by simplifying and optimizing all your business technology for maximum impact.

Scale productivity with watsonx assistants

Learn how companies are deploying AI assistants to empower their teams with the expertise needed to deliver at higher performance levels by turning piles of data into personalized insights and timely, automated actions using natural language understanding and machine learning techniques to automate business processes.

watsonx: Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted models, data and governance

As generative AI moves from experimentation to production, businesses must learn how to create business value with responsible AI. Find out how with watsonx™, an AI and data platform for generative AI and machine learning, you can train foundation models with your own trusted data and apply governance to build ethical and responsible AI systems.

Build the architecture your AI needs: Hybrid cloud designed with and for generative AI

How can you use available data—set to grow over 250% in the next 5 years as generative AI proliferates—to train AI, while prioritizing governance and security? Learn how organizations are combining data and AI platform watsonx with Red Hat® OpenShift® and IBM infrastructure solutions to govern and secure both their data and AI models without compromising performance.

 The future of AI is open

Explore the “Age of value creation with AI” with Dr. Darío Gil, IBM SVP and Director of Research. Delve into the challenges that come with incorporating generative AI in workflows. Find out about the latest technologies from IBM designed to help you scale enterprise AI and unpack what a winning AI business strategy looks like.

IBM Concert® puts you in control, simplifying and optimizing operations to focus on continuously delivering enhanced client experiences, and improving developer and SRE productivity.
Gain business insights from the IBM Institute for Business Value to help make smarter decisions and more informed technology investments.

Discover what sets leading CEOs apart and what are the six hard truths they must tackle—from people challenges to operations hurdles to data and technology limitations—to outcompete in the age of generative AI.

 How quantum safe is your organization?

Explore why quantum-safe computing and cybersecurity must become board-level considerations. Learn how Quantum-Safe Champions are setting the pace to help organizations implement quantum-safe standards.

Read the report Next generation security through platformization

Rethink security in the changing threat landscape. Prepare for a next-generation security paradigm with platformization, which will underpin future enterprise resiliency and unlock the potential of digital transformation.

 Read the report

AI Academy

Watch AI Academy, a new flagship AI for business educational experience. Gain insights from top IBM thought leaders on effectively prioritizing the AI investments that can drive growth, through a course designed for business leaders like you.

Elevate your understanding with expert-led educational videos and YouTube playlists on the biggest topics and trends in tech. Learn the basics, enhance your expertise, or acquire real-world strategies for using technology.

