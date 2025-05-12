Tuned for success: IBM’s commitment to partner growth and innovation

NEW

12 May 2025

In this keynote session, attendees will learn why IBM’s partners are best positioned to capitalize on the game-changing potential of AI and hybrid cloud technology to achieve unprecedented success. Kick off your Think 2025 experience with an exclusive preview into the newest innovations in the IBM technology portfolio, insights into IBM’s expanded go-to-market model, and a roadmap for how partners of all types can deliver maximum client value and accelerate their paths to growth.
Unlock the full value of enterprise AI

In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna shows how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
AI and automation in a hybrid world: What’s the rush?

Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
Usher in the future of work with AI agents built for the enterprise

For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
Harness hybrid cloud to power AI value at scale

Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data; takes advantage of high-performance computing; and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.
How enterprise data becomes AI's most powerful tool

Agents and models are useful only when the most important tool is available ... data! Hear from business leaders and leading organizations who are already putting data to work to improve AI productivity and accuracy.​
Embracing AI for lasting advantage: A comprehensive approach to transformation

Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.

What’s next for the future of computing

Hear some of the brightest minds at IBM Research unpack two radically powerful, though radically different, styles of computation, giving you an inside look at what’s coming next in computing for the enterprise.
