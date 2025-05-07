07 May 2025
As businesses accelerate their adoption of AI, it’s clear that success requires bringing the right technology together with deep transformation expertise. Lasting impact and advantage necessitates a holistic approach that brings together the right ecosystem of partners, strategically prioritizes transformation initiatives, and augments people with trusted digital workers to thrive in an AI-driven world. Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.
Speakers
o Ronald den Elzen, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, The HEINEKEN Company
o Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, IBM
o Pawan Verma, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Information Officer, Cencora
o Neil Dhar, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM
o Christine Mareen Rupp, General Manager, IBM Consulting
o Laura-Elizabeth Ware, Senior Vice President, North America HCM Cloud Applications, Oracle
In his keynote, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna shows how AI, automation, and hybrid cloud are enabling businesses to unlock the full value of their data, allowing them to innovate in new ways, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.
Hear how leading organizations are making calculated choices to not drown in complexity over the next three years to accelerate their AI journeys in a hybrid world.
For enterprises to seize productivity gains from AI, it needs to be easier for the people using it day-to-day. For many, that means better integration with the many workforce tools employees already use.
Learn how a well-designed hybrid architecture unifies data; takes advantage of high-performance computing; and improves security to support you on your journey to success with AI at scale.
Agents and models are useful only when the most important tool is available ... data! Hear from business leaders and leading organizations who are already putting data to work to improve AI productivity and accuracy.
