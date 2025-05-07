As businesses accelerate their adoption of AI, it’s clear that success requires bringing the right technology together with deep transformation expertise. Lasting impact and advantage necessitates a holistic approach that brings together the right ecosystem of partners, strategically prioritizes transformation initiatives, and augments people with trusted digital workers to thrive in an AI-driven world. Join IBM Consulting as we highlight visionary leaders, and breakthrough methods, where AI is setting new innovation benchmarks. Learn how placing the right strategic bets can help businesses not only thrive, but reshape industries and create new growth.



Speakers

o Ronald den Elzen, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, The HEINEKEN Company

o Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President, IBM Consulting, IBM

o Pawan Verma, Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Information Officer, Cencora

o Neil Dhar, Global Managing Partner, IBM Consulting, IBM

o Christine Mareen Rupp, General Manager, IBM Consulting

o Laura-Elizabeth Ware, Senior Vice President, North America HCM Cloud Applications, Oracle

