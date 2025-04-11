AI agents in sales refers to the use of AI-powered tools that can automate and enhance sales-related tasks in real-time. The AI agent technology can analyze and learn from an organization’s sales and customer data independently and perform a range of different functions to enhance business needs.

AI agents built for sales can help teams better manage time-consuming tasks and have more productive conversations with prospects through the use of automation and AI capabilities. Which can lead to a better customer experience and stronger conversion rates. While chatbots have been around for awhile now, AI agents are a newer version of this technology that is transforming how sales teams manage outreach, close deals and deliver messaging.

What sets AI agents apart is the ability to act autonomously and take action where they see fit with little or no human input. As buying processes evolve, selling processes need to keep up. The buyers of today are filled with information and can find a wide range of resources to help them evaluate the product or service, well before a salesperson, specifically a sales development representative (SDR) even reaches out.

Buyers expect more of the organizations and businesses they interact with, particularly around customized experiences.1 Without this type of personalized approach from AI sales tools, a sales team is more likely to lose customer engagement. These AI tools can deliver 24/7 attention to leads, answer inquiries at all times and follow-up with immediate next steps, optimizing workflows for the sales team while keeping customers happier.

These AI agents can function as a supplemental method to human sales reps and help support more advanced sales professionals reach customers. With generative AI, AI assistants became much more advanced and are still evolving to higher level predictive analytics. AI agents for sales are the next level. These AI agents can’t replace the human sales rep, but they can optimize efficiency, boost sales, and streamline workflows in the sales process.