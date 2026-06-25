Rigorously testing autonomous systems is particularly critical as AI agents independently plan multi-part tasks, use external tools and interact with other agents. A robust testing process is part of the continuous loop of creation and evaluation known as the agent development lifecycle (ADLC).

Agents autonomously plan and run tasks, rapidly transforming how enterprises use AI. But rapid adoption can fragment technology ecosystems and force significant changes to legacy testing processes. According to recent research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 80% of CIOs and CTOs surveyed report CEO-driven AI transformation mandates. But only 11% say they’re fully ready for the scale of AI agent deployment expected in the next year.

“For CIOs and CTOs,” said Matt Lyteson, CIO at IBM, “the challenge now is scaling AI systems that operate continuously and autonomously, often with governance models and architectures designed for a far slower, more predictable environment.”