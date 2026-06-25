AI agent testing is the process of evaluating agentic AI systems to verify they perform reliably, safely and as intended before deployment.
Rigorously testing autonomous systems is particularly critical as AI agents independently plan multi-part tasks, use external tools and interact with other agents. A robust testing process is part of the continuous loop of creation and evaluation known as the agent development lifecycle (ADLC).
Agents autonomously plan and run tasks, rapidly transforming how enterprises use AI. But rapid adoption can fragment technology ecosystems and force significant changes to legacy testing processes. According to recent research from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 80% of CIOs and CTOs surveyed report CEO-driven AI transformation mandates. But only 11% say they’re fully ready for the scale of AI agent deployment expected in the next year.
“For CIOs and CTOs,” said Matt Lyteson, CIO at IBM, “the challenge now is scaling AI systems that operate continuously and autonomously, often with governance models and architectures designed for a far slower, more predictable environment.”
Traditional software testing focused on static systems; agentic AI depends on the probabilistic nature of large language models (LLMs). This means that similar prompts might produce different tool call sequences during different executions, and that issues occurring early in a multi-step workflow might not appear until much later. And as machine learning-powered agents change over time, they may show signs of regression or drift.
Testing AI agents should not just account for whether a final answer is correct but whether reasoning paths and intermediate outputs were appropriate. Ideally, this kind of testing answers a fundamentally different question than earlier forms of software validation. Testing isn’t just about an agent matching an expected output, but masking sure outputs are consistently well-reasoned, accurate and safe regardless of input. This means validating an agent’s behavior along with more traditional unit tests.
Agentic testing cycles are also continuous. Testing AI agents involves creating effective feedback loops rather than developing simple, immobile benchmarks for success. Organizations that create scalable and unified testing strategies can develop autonomous systems that operate reliably and securely. They can also deploy testing frameworks that work seamlessly within the rest of the ADLC, allowing AI agents to integrate predictably across different models, platforms and vendors.
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Poorly tested AI agents introduce significant operational and governance risks. Some of the factors making rigorous testing essential include:
Some of the outputs an AI agent produces, like summaries or explanations, can’t be evaluated by simple rules. They require a level of judgment. Does a response correctly address a user’s intent, and is the tone appropriate? LLM-as-a-judge is the practice of using a second LLM to evaluate the quality of an agent’s outputs.
Typically a larger, more capable model than the one being tested is given a rubric and asked to assess the agent’s response. These judges can be applied at multiple points across an agent’s trajectory, allowing them to catch failures or inconsistencies across a process. LLM-as-a-judge works with human testers to enable continuous, automated quality assessment. Though not a replacement for human evaluation, LLM-as-a-judge scales the testing process in a way that human teams cannot.
Given AI agents’ sophistication, exploratory testing isn’t enough—agent ecosystems require strong rubrics and clear metrics for success. Effective agent testing operates along three distinct levels, each designed to catch a different class of failure. Together they form a layered defense that evaluates agentic AI from early bugs to real-world user experience.
Enterprise AI agents are often deployed in environments that would be expensive or irreversible to test directly. For example, an agent that sends customer emails can’t send test emails to real customers, or an agent that manages cloud infrastructure can’t integrate with a real cloud environment.
Sophisticated environmental simulation solves that challenge by providing controlled and repeatable stand-ins for real-world scenarios. In recent years, several companies have released simulated environments allowing developers to create user stories and record API responses. These environments also allow testers to create scenarios that might be rare or impossible to trigger in production. For example, a database not returning useful results or a user providing contradictory instructions over the course of a long conversation.
The success rate measures the percentage of test cases in which an agent completes an assigned task. It is a fundamental metric in agent testing.
Tool accuracy measures whether an agent selects the correct tools for a specific task, and whether it calls on them within the correct parameters. For example, an agent might correctly identify that it needs to search a database but construct the wrong query.
Evaluating agent trajectory involves assessing whether an agent’s reasoning path is coherent and appropriate, even if the final answer happens to be correct. Typically, it looks at multi-step reasoning to check that agents remain consistent in their goals and handle each step logically. Manual testing processes compare a human-defined gold standard trajectory against what an agent actually does. Developers also often automate parts of this process by using LLM-as-a-judge.
Latency and cost are generally hard requirements used to determine whether a system is fundamentally usable. Latency measures time from task submission to final output—agents that make several sequential tool calls or use slow external APIs can experience latencies that make them impractical for users. Cost generally measures an agent’s aggregate token consumption, as well as its API call volume per tasks. For instance, agents that use expensive tools for simple sub-tasks can be prohibitively expensive at scale.
Conciseness measures whether an agent’s outputs contain the necessary information and communicate it effectively. Coherence measures whether the output is logically consistent, well-structured and free of internal contradictions. Both metrics matter regardless of accuracy. An output can be factually accurate but so verbose a user can’t easily extract relevant information. Or it can be concise but incoherent—jumping between topics and repeating itself.
Test automation is the practice of running automated evaluations rather than manually testing an agent. For agent systems that involve interdependent components and change often, automation makes testing sustainable at scale.
The infrastructure of test automation in agent systems draws on similar CI/CD pipelines to those used in other forms of software engineering. As software changes progress through the pipeline, automated tests identify issues and agents can push code changes, creating a continuous feedback loop.
Evaluation frameworks provide the fundamental infrastructure for running tests, logging agent trajectories, scoring outputs and tracking metrics over time. They are the foundation of a systematic testing practice, and can be thought of as a coach for an AI agent.
Most evaluation frameworks allow enterprises to define a set of reference examples that embody ideal agent performance. The platforms then measure an agent’s simulated trajectory against those examples, grading performance along several variables. An example is simulating a conversation between a large batch of generative AI-powered “users” and then creating reports grading the agent on tool call precision and agent routing accuracy.
This allows organizations to quickly see where an agent needs improvement and where it’s performing well. Evaluation frameworks help teams define success early in the development process and provide a clear rubric for regression testing.
Observability platforms provide real-time and historical visibility into agent behavior. Sometimes integrated into the same platform as evaluation frameworks, they continuously monitor agent networks to surface anomalies and regressions as they emerge. AI observability platforms trace agent interactions, aggregate metrics and alert team members when irregularities emerge. They can be particularly useful for engineers monitoring complex, multi-agent systems and provide visibility into agent reasoning to identify the root causes of an issue.
An agent control plane is the management layer that sits above individual agents, providing centralized visibility and control over how agents are deployed and governed across an organization. Where evaluation frameworks and observability platforms focus on measuring what an agent does, a control plane focuses on what an agent is allowed to do. They also ensure the rules governing agent behavior are consistently applied and enforceable.
In the context of testing, an agent control plane maintains a record of each agent’s configuration, making it possible to reproduce the exact conditions. Many control planes support versioning, testing and controlled deployment of agents, supporting iteration across multi-agent ecosystems.
Several major AI platforms currently provide built-in testing and evaluation capabilities for agents built on their infrastructure. These in-platform tools offer the advantage of tight integration with the deployment environment and simplified setup. They do, however, typically offer less flexibility than standalone frameworks for teams with complex evaluation needs.
Testing AI agents is a continuous process. Testing from the earliest stages of development—and continuing to test and refine agents after they’re deployed—helps ensure quality over the long term.
High-quality, thorough test automation processes should be deployed when prompts are changed or new tools added—but should also be part of an organization’s routine agent monitoring protocol. This requires investing in the infrastructure to make testing fast and cheap: Well-organized test datasets and metrics dashboards help integrate the testing process into the day-to-day.
Testing early also means defining the criteria for success before building an agent. Teams that start development without clearly understanding what they want to achieve risk a reactive debugging process based on how an agent appears, not how it performs.
Unbalanced test sets produce metrics that look good but might fail to predict real-world performance. For example, tests that are dominated with easy cases or a narrow set of tasks won’t properly reflect all the ways in which an agentic system will act.
Balanced test sets test both cases where a trajectory should happen and when it shouldn’t. Sets should include both single-step queries and multiple-step interactions, and input formats should cover a range of ways in which real users might phrase requests. Edge cases should be explicitly represented to protect against adversarial prompts or empty inputs.
Test sets should also be regularly refreshed with active examples as usage patterns evolve. Some enterprises use automated test case generation to offset developer labor—using AI to analyze an agent’s requirements and create comprehensive test sets.
Poorly labeled data, such as ambiguous test sets or insufficient scoring criteria, produce metrics that are noisy and misleading. Testing data should be versioned and audited so changes to evaluation sets are tracked and can be measured against testing results. For agentic tasks with multiple steps, high-quality data also means having strong gold standard reference trajectories against which to measure a test case.
Though AI is increasingly used to generate test scripts and run test executions across the software development lifecycle, automation alone isn’t sufficient to create sophisticated agent ecosystems. Some judgment requires human input. Humans should evaluate, for example, whether an agent’s responses are appropriate for a sensitive context. Human teams might also determine whether an edge case revealed in testing reflects good reasoning or coincidence.
It’s critical that enterprises build structural human review into the testing process. During active testing, human review should be applied to structured samples of agent outputs at several tiers of the testing process.
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