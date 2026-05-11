The power and proliferation of AI agents—software systems that use large language models (LLMs) as a decision engine for autonomously planning and executing tasks necessary to achieve a prescribed goal—has precipitated a rapid transformation of enterprise workflows. The speed of that transformation has outpaced many organizations’ ability to adapt traditional IT structures to reflect the unique demands of agentic AI integration, yielding a fragmented ecosystem. The ADLC introduces common specifications and shared practices to facilitate reliable, agentic systems across different tools, platforms, vendors and enterprise environments.

Many of today’s standard IT processes evolved in the context of traditional software development and are tailored to the assumptions of static, deterministic systems. Such processes are often ill-suited to the dynamic, probabilistic nature of the LLMs that drive agent behavior: They’re called “AI agents” because they quite literally have agency to determine how to execute tasks. Shared norms and specifications that account for this shift can significantly reduce associated risks and expedite responsible agentic AI adoption.

For agentic AI to scale sustainably and effectively, AI agents must integrate predictably across different models, platforms, vendors and industry ecosystems. At present, nearly every platform for building AI agents has its own format for agent definition, tool and function-calling schema, memory and state management model, test suite, deployment protocols and versioning system. This fragmentation hinders interoperability, increasing switching costs and vendor lock-in, which recent research found to be a primary concern—second only to security—of business and technical leaders navigating the AI agent vendor ecosystem.1 Operationally, that fragmentation also reduces the potential for transferable skills and workflows.

While standardized norms and practices can mitigate these inefficiencies, it’s important for organizations to embrace and enforce structural protocols that work with, not against, developers’ established tendencies and preferences. The ADLC therefore aims to translate emerging developer practices into best-in-class agent experiences.

The ADLC integrates core DevSecOps principles to map AI agent development onto a series interconnected and largely interdependent phases. The purpose and practices of each phase, as well as their relations to one another, are explored later in this article. Full details, suggestions and specifications are provided in the official IBM guide to the ADLC.