Organizations use OKRs as a goal management framework to transform broad strategies into specific, measurable goals that drive progress and accountability. The OKR framework consists of two core components that work together to drive success.

Objectives are qualitative, aspirational goals that define what an organization wants to achieve. Key results (KRs) are specific, measurable outcomes that track progress toward those objectives. When implemented effectively, OKRs create alignment between daily work and organizational strategy while fostering transparency and accountability.

Many organizations face challenges in executing strategy and aligning teams. Well-formulated strategies can fall short in execution, while clear goal setting and communication are not always simple. When teams lack clear direction and can’t connect their daily work to strategic objectives, both execution and engagement suffer.

Organizations need a framework that translates high-level strategy into clear, actionable goals while empowering teams to determine how best to achieve them. Many successful organizations have adopted OKRs to bridge this gap. By connecting high-level objectives to measurable key results, OKRs help teams focus on what matters most, track progress transparently and push beyond business as usual to achieve ambitious goals. Whether used at the company, team or individual level, this framework creates the clarity and alignment needed to turn strategy into action.