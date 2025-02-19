What are objectives and key results (OKRs)?

Tags

Business operations Business automation Analytics

19 February 2025

Author

Tasmiha Khan

Writer

What are objectives and key results (OKRs)?

Objectives and key results (OKRs) are a collaborative goal-setting framework that helps organizations define and track ambitious goals with measurable outcomes. This methodology connects strategic objectives to concrete actions, enabling teams to turn organizational vision into quantifiable results.

Organizations use OKRs as a goal management framework to transform broad strategies into specific, measurable goals that drive progress and accountability. The OKR framework consists of two core components that work together to drive success.

Objectives are qualitative, aspirational goals that define what an organization wants to achieve. Key results (KRs) are specific, measurable outcomes that track progress toward those objectives. When implemented effectively, OKRs create alignment between daily work and organizational strategy while fostering transparency and accountability.

Many organizations face challenges in executing strategy and aligning teams. Well-formulated strategies can fall short in execution, while clear goal setting and communication are not always simple. When teams lack clear direction and can’t connect their daily work to strategic objectives, both execution and engagement suffer.

Organizations need a framework that translates high-level strategy into clear, actionable goals while empowering teams to determine how best to achieve them. Many successful organizations have adopted OKRs to bridge this gap. By connecting high-level objectives to measurable key results, OKRs help teams focus on what matters most, track progress transparently and push beyond business as usual to achieve ambitious goals. Whether used at the company, team or individual level, this framework creates the clarity and alignment needed to turn strategy into action.

A brief history of OKRs

Andy Grove, a former CEO of Intel, first introduced the OKR concept in the 1970s as a growth and innovation management strategy that better fit the Intel business model than traditional management practices. Grove drew inspiration from the management theorist Peter Drucker and his management by objectives (MBO) concept, adjusting the model to be more agile and measurable.

John Doerr, who worked under Grove at Intel, brought the framework with him to Google in 1999, where it caught on with founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The methodology’s adoption at Google drove a surge in its popularity and the OKRs framework is now embraced and practiced by startups and established enterprises alike across industries.

3D design of balls rolling on a track

The latest AI News + Insights  

Discover expertly curated insights and news on AI, cloud and more in the weekly Think Newsletter. 

Subscribe today

How to write OKRs

Setting OKRs effectively starts with a simple formula: create one clear objective that states what to achieve, then define 2-4 key results that will measure progress. Good OKRs follow a consistent template where team members collaborate to define ambitious goals and the specific milestones needed for success. Understanding how OKRs work in practice helps teams move beyond project management to drive meaningful organizational change.

Writing effective objectives

An objective defines what you want to achieve. Strong objectives are inspirational and qualitative, describing a clear destination that motivates teams to drive meaningful change. They provide direction without prescribing specific methods, empowering teams to determine the best approach for success.

Characteristics of effective objectives:

  • Clear: Use simple, jargon-free language that is understandable across the organization

  • Actionable: Provide clear direction for achievement without dictating specific tasks, guiding decision-making and focus

  • Aspirational: Set a compelling, visionary direction that motivates teams and drives meaningful progress beyond the status quo

  • Qualitative: Express broad aims rather than specific metrics, focusing on overarching goals

  • Aligned: Support company-wide goals and strategy, contributing to the organization's broader vision

  • Focused: Limit to 3-5 key priorities to maintain clarity and prevent dilution of efforts

For example, a strong objective might be “Create an exceptional digital experience that delights our customers.” This objective is clear, ambitious and focused on a key priority. In contrast, “Launch three new digital features” is not an effective objective—it's too specific and activity-focused, making it better suited as a key result.

Writing effective key results

Key results define how a team or organization measures progress toward a stated objective. They transform a qualitative objective into quantifiable, verifiable outcomes that clearly specify desired outcomes. Each objective should have 2-4 key results that are used to determine whether an objective has been achieved.

Characteristics of effective key results:

  • Quantifiable: Expressed through specific, numerical metrics indicating progress toward the objective

  • Measurable: Accurately trackable and verifiable, based on reliable data rather than subjective judgment

  • Results-focused: Emphasize results achieved rather than activities performed, measuring impact over execution

  • Time-bound: Include clear deadlines for measurement, creating urgency and accountability

  • Challenging: Push boundaries while remaining achievable, encouraging high performance without unrealistic expectations

  • Relevant: Directly contribute to and align with the stated objective

  • Limited: 2-4 key results per objective to maintain focus and manageability

For example, if the objective is to “create an exceptional digital experience,” effective key results might include “reduce average page load time to under two seconds” or “increase mobile app engagement rate to 80%.” These are specific, measurable outcomes that clearly indicate progress toward the objective.

When objectives and key results work together effectively, they create a clear line of sight from strategic goals to measurable outcomes. Teams understand both what they’re trying to achieve and how success will be measured. In contrast, “Work on improving website performance” or “Launch website optimization project” are not effective key results—they focus on activities rather than measurable outcomes and lack specific success criteria.

AI Academy

The rise of generative AI for business

Learn about the historical rise of generative AI and what it means for business.
Go to episode

Types of OKRs

Organizations use different types of OKRs to address various strategic needs across the entire organization, from company-level strategic objectives to team OKRs focused on specific initiatives. From startups to enterprises, understanding these different types helps teams choose the right approach for their strategic planning needs.

OKR examples include:

Committed OKRs

Committed OKRs represent goals that organizations must achieve. These OKRs typically focus on core business functions, product lifecycle milestones and essential deliverables where failure is not an option. Teams are expected to achieve 100% of their committed OKRs through careful planning and resource allocation.

For example, a committed OKR might focus on maintaining critical system performance:

Objective: Deliver platform reliability and availability for all customers

Key Results:

  • Maintain 99.9% system uptime
  • Process all transactions within 3 seconds
  • Resolve all critical issues within 1 hour

Aspirational OKRs

Aspirational OKRs, sometimes called “stretch goals” or “moonshots,” push organizations to think bigger and aim higher. These audacious goals encourage teams to look at the bigger picture beyond incremental improvements, driving innovation and transformative thinking. Success for aspirational OKRs typically means achieving 60-70% of the target, reflecting their ambitious nature.

For example, an aspirational OKR might reshape brand perception:

Objective: Become the most trusted brand in our industry

Key Results:

  • Achieve #1 brand recognition in blind consumer studies
  • Increase positive media mentions by 400%
  • Drive Net Promoter Score from 35 to 85
  • Become the most cited thought leader in industry publications

Learning OKRs

Learning OKRs help organizations explore new opportunities or understand challenging problems. These OKRs focus on gaining insights rather than achieving specific business outcomes. They’re particularly valuable when entering new markets, developing new technologies or tackling complex challenges.

A learning OKR might look like:

Objective: Evaluate opportunity for expansion into Southeast Asian markets

Key Results:

  • Complete market analysis of five target countries
  • Conduct focus groups with 200 potential customers across target markets
  • Document regulatory requirements and barriers to entry for each country

Top-down vs. bottom-up OKRs

Organizations benefit from combining top-down and bottom-up approaches to balance strategic alignment with team autonomy. This creates a clear hierarchy from company OKRs at the organizational level down to individual OKRs that help employees connect their personal contributions to broader strategic goals.

Top-down OKRs start with leadership, who set and communicate strategic priorities that provide clear organizational direction. These OKRs create alignment across different teams and departments, focusing on long-term strategic outcomes. They guide all parts of the organization to work toward common goals and understand the broader strategic context.

Bottom-up OKRs emerge from teams based on their expertise and direct experience. This approach enables innovation and creative problem-solving by empowering teams to determine how they can best contribute to organizational goals. It increases engagement and ownership while leveraging valuable front-line knowledge and insights that might otherwise be missed.

The most effective organizations find the right balance between these approaches. The leadership team sets clear strategic objectives while teams develop supporting OKRs that show how they'll contribute to those business goals. This creates a connected network of objectives that link daily work to organizational strategy.

What’s the difference between OKRs and KPIs?

While both OKRs and key performance indicators (KPIs) help organizations measure success, they serve different purposes. KPIs monitor ongoing business performance and health, while OKRs drive transformational change and improvement. Understanding these differences helps organizations use each tool effectively.

The fundamental distinction lies in their purpose and application. KPIs are metrics that track essential business operations, measuring performance against established benchmarks. Organizations might track KPIs related to a digital platform, such as website uptime and page load speed, to maintain service quality standards. OKRs focus on driving change and improvement through ambitious goals, such as transforming the digital experience through AI-powered personalization and seamless cross-channel integration.

Time frame and measurement also differentiate these tools. KPIs are tracked continuously to monitor ongoing operations, with teams expected to consistently meet established targets. OKRs are set for specific periods, typically quarterly, with clear end dates and success often measured at 60-70% achievement to encourage ambitious goal setting.

Their focus reflects different organizational needs. KPIs measure critical business metrics and operational health, like monthly revenue or customer satisfaction scores. OKRs target strategic transformation and growth initiatives, such as entering new markets or reimagining service delivery models. While KPIs tell you how the business is performing, OKRs define how the business needs to change and improve.

OKRs and KPIs complement each other in a comprehensive performance management system. KPIs help identify areas needing improvement, while OKRs drive the changes needed to achieve those improvements. Teams often incorporate relevant KPIs into their key results, creating a clear connection between ongoing performance metrics and strategic objectives. This alignment supports ambitious goals while maintaining strong operational performance.

Benefits of OKRs

Organizations that implement OKRs effectively can transform how teams work together and achieve strategic goals. The framework delivers five core benefits that help organizations execute strategy more effectively while building a more engaged, aligned workforce:

  • Focus
  • Alignment
  • Commitment
  • Tracking
  • Stretching

Focus

OKRs help organizations concentrate resources and attention on what matters most by:

  • Rallying teams behind key priorities instead of trying to do everything at once
  • Eliminating distractions from non-essential work
  • Helping teams concentrate limited resources on high-impact activities
  • Creating clear connections between strategy and daily work
  • Enabling teams to use real-time data on the most impactful activities

Alignment

The OKR framework creates strong alignment between organizational strategy and execution by:

  • Connecting individual and team work directly to company objectives
  • Enabling effective cross-functional collaboration through shared goals
  • Making dependencies between teams visible and manageable
  • Creating transparency through clear relationships between goals at different levels
  • Linking strategic initiatives to team-level execution

Commitment

OKRs build collective ownership of goals across the organization by:

  • Creating shared accountability for outcomes
  • Building mutual commitment to achieving objectives
  • Driving consistent execution through regular check-ins
  • Empowering teams to determine how to achieve goals
  • Fostering buy-in through bottom-up input into goal setting

Tracking

The framework enables clear progress tracking and data-driven decisions by:

  • Measuring progress transparently
  • Identifying potential issues early
  • Supporting data-driven resource decisions through automated tracking and reporting
  • Using visual indicators (like RAG [red, orange, green] status) to assess progress
  • Customizing progress views for different stakeholders

Stretching

OKRs encourage organizations to push beyond incremental improvements by:

  • Setting ambitious goals that drive meaningful transformation
  • Encouraging innovation and creative approaches
  • Redefining what’s possible through stretch targets
  • Building a culture that celebrates both achievements and learning

When implemented effectively, these benefits work together to create a more agile, focused organization where teams understand how their work drives strategic success. The framework provides the structure needed to translate high-level strategy into measurable progress while empowering teams to determine the best path forward.

How to measure and grade OKRs

Regular measurement and tracking are essential to effective OKRs. Without clear metrics and consistent evaluation, organizations can't determine whether they're achieving their objectives or identify where they need to adjust course. A strong measurement approach combines well-defined scoring principles with regular progress reviews.

Organizations use various methods to grade OKRs at the end of each cycle, depending on their needs and culture. Common approaches include:

  • Simple yes or no evaluation of whether each key result was achieved
  • Traffic light system (red/yellow/green) indicating failed, progressing or achieved
  • Numerical scoring method for OKRs developed by Google that assigns a specific percentage or decimal value (on a 0–1 scale) to each key result, providing a nuanced view of progress and pinpointing areas for improvement

Regardless of the grading method, successful organizations take a comprehensive approach to evaluating OKRs. They grade each key result individually by using clear criteria and objective data, document successes and failures, and use these insights to refine future OKRs. Consistent grading practices across teams create a shared understanding of success and enable meaningful comparisons across different groups.

For a more detailed exploration of grading methods and how to select the right approach, read “OKR measurement and scoring.”

Implementing OKRs effectively

Successfully implementing the OKR methodology requires more than just writing good objectives and key results. As a management framework, OKRs need clear processes for initial rollout and ongoing execution across the entire organization to translate company goals into action.

Organizations need to establish clear processes, define ownership, and create supporting systems that enable teams to execute effectively while maintaining employee engagement through transparency. A thoughtful implementation approach helps organizations realize the full benefits of the OKR framework while avoiding common pitfalls.

OKR review cycle

The OKR cycle typically operates on a quarterly cadence. This cycle begins with teams reviewing current progress against objectives and analyzing OKRs that succeeded or needed adjustment. Based on these learnings and changing business priorities, teams then set new objectives for the next quarter.

The OKR process relies on regular check-ins throughout the quarter to help teams track progress and make necessary adjustments. Monthly reviews at the department or division level maintain alignment across teams, while weekly or biweekly team check-ins drive consistent execution and surface any obstacles early.

Annual planning complements this quarterly cadence by setting longer-term strategic objectives. Organizations often use annual objectives to guide quarterly OKR development, helping teams maintain focus on strategic priorities while adapting to changing conditions throughout the year.

OKR management systems

Modern organizations need effective OKR tools to manage objectives at scale. While many teams begin their OKR journey using simple tools like spreadsheets, dedicated OKR software solutions help track progress, visualize connections between objectives and maintain alignment across the entire organization. Well-designed management systems should provide:

  • Clear visualization of relationships between objectives at different organizational levels, helping teams understand how their work contributes to broader goals.

  • Interactive dashboards that enable teams to track progress in real time and identify potential bottlenecks or dependencies that need attention.

  • Customizable views that support different stakeholder needs, from detailed team-level tracking to high-level strategic overviews. These varied perspectives help everyone access the right information to make decisions and drive progress.

OKRs and agile practices

OKRs naturally complement agile methodologies by providing clear direction while maintaining flexibility in execution. The framework helps agile teams connect their sprints and increments to broader strategic objectives while maintaining the adaptability to respond to change. This alignment is particularly valuable for teams managing complex product lifecycles, where strategic objectives need to guide development at every stage.

Organizations often map OKRs to agile ceremonies and artifacts and use them to inform backlog prioritization and sprint planning. Regular OKR check-ins align well with sprint reviews and retrospectives, creating natural opportunities to assess progress and adjust.

For a deeper look at how these methodologies work together, read “OKRs for agile transformation.”

Common OKR mistakes and solutions

Understanding common pitfalls helps organizations avoid mistakes that can undermine OKR effectiveness. While OKRs provide a powerful framework for driving strategic execution, certain practices can limit their impact or even create unintended negative consequences.

Goal setting mistakes

  • Business-as-usual objectives: Setting objectives that merely describe regular operations rather than driving meaningful change limits transformation potential. Instead of “maintain current customer satisfaction levels,” set objectives that push for transformation like “create an industry-leading customer experience.”

  • Unmeasurable key results: Key results that lack specific metrics or clear success criteria create confusion and prevent objective evaluation. Avoid vague statements like “improve customer experience” in favor of measurable outcomes like "increase net promoter score from 32 to 65.”

  • Too many objectives: Trying to tackle everything at once dilutes focus and overwhelms teams. Limit objectives to 3-5 per quarter with 2-4 key results each to maintain clarity and drive real progress toward strategic goals.

  • Task-focused key results: Converting key results into a checklist of activities rather than outcomes loses sight of what really matters. Focus on measurable results like “increase mobile app engagement by 40%” rather than activities like “launch three new app features.”

Implementation mistakes

  • Sandbagging targets: Setting deliberately low targets to guarantee success undermines the framework’s ability to drive transformation. Embrace the principle that achieving 70% of an ambitious goal creates more value than reaching 100% of an easy one.

  • Limited transparency: Keeping OKRs hidden within teams creates silos and reduces alignment. Make OKRs visible throughout the organization to foster coordination and shared learning across departments.

  • Misaligned objectives: Failing to connect team, department and company objectives risks having teams work at cross purposes. Create explicit links between OKRs at different levels to maintain coordinated progress toward strategic goals.

  • Unclear ownership: Objectives without specific owners responsible for driving progress often stall. Designate owners who have both the authority and responsibility to drive achievement of each objective.

Review process mistakes

  • Set and forget mentality: Looking at OKRs only during quarterly planning and review turns them into a bureaucratic exercise. Maintain regular check-ins to keep objectives front of mind and enable timely course corrections.

  • Rigid adherence: Sticking to original OKRs despite changing conditions or new insights reduces agility. Build in regular review points to assess whether objectives or key results need adjustment.

  • Infrequent check-ins: Missing regular progress reviews prevents early identification of obstacles that might derail achievement. Schedule consistent check-ins to maintain momentum and unlock blocked progress.

  • Performance evaluation link: Using OKR achievement to determine compensation or advancement creates the wrong incentives. Keep OKRs separate from performance reviews to encourage ambitious goal-setting and honest evaluation.
The State of Salesforce 2024–2025

Explore a strategic roadmap for how your organization can best harness the opportunities of generative AI with a Salesforce-powered transformation.

Resources

How CEOs are forging paths to sustainability

Read how CEOs feel about sustainability in their own words and how they are baking it into their business.

7 business bets worth making

Discover 7 business trends that experts expect to shape the world in the next 3 years—and 7 bets worth making to benefit from them.
How Climate Service uses IBM to streamline workflows

Dive into how Climate Service integrated climate data into financial decisions using IBM technology.  
Why Kraft Heinz Company migrated SAP Business Warehouse to the lightning-fast SAP HANA database

See how using the IBM Garage™ methodology helped Kraft Heinz Company improve product velocity.

Related solutions
IBM® Targetprocess

Dynamically plan and manage work, resources, agile programs, investments and portfolios, keeping everything continuously aligned to strategy.

 Explore IBM Targetprocess
Business consulting services

Reinvent how work gets done by intersecting business and technology transformation to unlock enterprise agility.

 Explore business consulting services
Business operations solutions

Build a more resilient business with AI-powered solutions for intelligent asset management and supply chain.

         Explore business operations solutions
    Take the next step

    Discover how IBM® Targetprocess helps you dynamically manage work, resources and portfolios while providing continuous alignment to business strategy.

     

         Explore IBM Targetprocess Start your free trial