PLM methodologies have existed since the advent of digital products. However, modern PLM started in the 1960s with early product development solutions and computer-aided design (CAD) software systems, which helped businesses create 2D models—and now virtual 3D models—before building physical products. These tools were helpful, but computers at the time weren’t equipped to store, distribute or locate massive CAD files.

To address the capability gaps, engineers developed product data management (PDM)—also called PLM 1.0—which was still CAD-driven but could handle larger file sizes.1 PDM 1.0 also incorporated bills of materials (BOMs)1—which provide a comprehensive list of every component and raw material required to build and maintain a product—and engineering change processes—which included the change requests (ECRs) and orders (ECOs) used to modify a product’s design.

However, these tools couldn’t keep pace with the exigencies of outsourcing and globalization. In the 1990s, engineers expanded the PLM software to include a security layer and intrabusiness collaboration features. Unlike PLM 1.0, which focused almost exclusively on the product development process, PLM 2.0 incorporated a range of functions—including manufacturing, quality planning and product compliance—to help businesses manage products end to end, from ideation to retirement.1

The new millennium ushered in PLM 3.0, which focused on streamlining product launches and incorporating broader lifecycle capabilities (innovation and requirements management, for example). It helped businesses improve connections with downstream manufacturing, supply chain and commercialization processes, often integrating capabilities with legacy tools. Despite these advancements, PLM 3.0 was still challenging for IT teams to customize and implement.

Today’s PLM software, PLM 4.0, prioritizes supply chain optimization and customer ease-of-use. It uses the software as a service (SaaS) model to simplify scaling, minimize IT staff demand and keep pace with digital transformation initiatives.2 It can, for instance, create and monitor digital threads, which integrate IoT data, digital twins, factories and customer insights across businesses. This helps break down data silos and simplify data collection.

Modern, cloud-based PLM tools enable integrated, bidirectional data access for all key stakeholders, so enterprises can focus on accelerating innovation and creating high-quality products for consumers.