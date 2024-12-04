What is live streaming?

Unlike traditional broadcasting, where content distributors rely on pre-recorded videos and edited media content, live streaming enables content creators to reach target audiences instantaneously. Viewers can watch events (such as concerts, sporting events, product launches, webinars and video game streams) as they happen and in many cases, interact directly using chat, comment and reaction features.

Live streaming has reshaped how people connect with content, offering viewers real-time, global access to events and enabling distributors to deliver more immersive content to viewers.

And as streaming technologies and capabilities evolve, viewership of live streams—and their usefulness to businesses—will likely continue to expand. In the last quarter of 2023, nearly 30% of internet users worldwide watched some form of live streaming content weekly.1

As such, live streaming can serve as a powerful tool for enterprises looking to develop and promote engaging, innovative entertainment, education and business products.