Built for privacy, reliability, quality and scale, and powered by IBM Watson AI. Live stream, auto-archive, video on-demand content management and portal features geared to boost audience engagement.
Virtual events and video streaming platform

Virtual events and video communications are a requirement in the future of hybrid workplaces and protecting confidentiality is paramount in the digital world. Our live stream, simulated live, auto-archive, and video on-demand content management and portal features are geared to boost audience engagement. Stream virtual events, executive town halls, marketing product launches, and more. Built for privacy, reliability, quality and scale, and powered by IBM Watson AI for automated closed captioning and search.

Products
IBM Video Streaming

Live broadcasting and on-demand video service for reaching large audiences via open or password protected channels.

IBM Enterprise Video Streaming

Live and on-demand streaming with features to protect sensitive content with granular access control, registration and tracking.

Buy now See free trial

Demos

Video Streaming How to host public-facing live or on-demand streaming events and create online channels where recurring events can be organized. See the demo (13:41)
Enterprise Video Streaming Video portal demonstration including how to host employee or other private audience live streaming events with enhanced access control. See the demo (18:36)
Digital Event Hub How to create an out of the box live event experience with customizable waiting room, multi-track virtual stages, and digital registration flow. See the demo (9:00)
Benefits Automate with AI

Leverage AI to take video a step further while reducing manual effort. Automate live stream captioning, unlock video analytics, power video search and more.

 Reliable Worldwide Delivery

Reach virtually unlimited live streaming audience sizes across the globe and keep attendees connected. By using a multi-CDN (Content Delivery Network) infrastructure, you can.

 Protect Confidentiality

Protect your company brand from event eavesdroppers, while supporting viewers across devices, like iOS and Android. Multiple layers of protection and encryption help instill confidence in digital experiences.
Features AI-driven deep video search

Through automated, AI-driven transcription, video content can be searched at the library level, returning results based on keyword searches. Viewers can jump to specific moments based on AI insights.

 Host events for massive audiences

Attract and support massive audiences for their your events, while being able to track performance with real-time measurement.

 Security-rich video solution

Intelligently restrict access to corporate video assets. Easily integrate with corporate directory systems for single sign-on, or use email authentication, enabling individual user tracking.

 Make it yours with a video portal

Provide a hosted, company branded and customizable portal to access video content and digital events, or leverage APIs to pull the experience into a custom-built event microsite.

 Mobile compatible player

Live and on-demand videos are viewable on virtually all devices with any screen size or bandwidth with automatic bitrate switching for improved experience.

 Video Distribution and Workflow

Simplify ingesting and compiling of metadata.

 Live chat and Q&A

Utilize real time chat and Q&A modules, with built-in user management, moderation, emojis and user upvoting.

 Multi-CDNs

Multiple CDN (content delivery network) switching for improved global reach and scalability.

 Live playlists with looping

Schedule videos to playback at specific times or trigger automatic looped playback of simulated live broadcasts.

 Customizable channel page

Highlight past broadcasts, upcoming shows, and other important information for your viewers on a custom branded channel page.

Automated closed captioning

Leverage AI with speech recognition for automatic captioning on live broadcasts and online video.

 Explore IBM Close Captioning Software Developer APIs

Create your own streaming applications, customize interfaces, analyze engagement and more with video streaming developer tools.

 Access the tools
Client Stories
Video Salesforce

Discover how Salesforce expands the reach of the Dreamforce event through live streaming video.

Watch the video (3:08) Video University of Pennsylvania Wharton

Doubling alumni participation in streamed events with IBM Video Streaming.

Watch the video (1:56) More Client Stories

Discover the 30+ Video Streaming client stories covering the success of virtual events, product launches, corporate communications and other enterprise video uses.

Explore Client Stories
You can have tens of thousands of people, sometimes hundreds of thousands of people watching a class together and having the same experience at the same time, and that’s scalability. Ryan Vance VP of Content
Product reviews
Next steps
Footnotes

**Discount applies to Silver, Gold and Platinum plans, for 3 and 12 month subscriptions, only when using the self service checkout pages on https://www.ibm.com. Video Streaming offer ends on 30 September 2024.