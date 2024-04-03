IBM Video Streaming

Virtual events and video communications are a requirement in the future of hybrid workplaces and protecting confidentiality is paramount in the digital world. Our live stream, simulated live, auto-archive, and video on-demand content management and portal features are geared to boost audience engagement. Stream virtual events, executive town halls, marketing product launches, and more. Built for privacy, reliability, quality and scale, and powered by IBM Watson AI for automated closed captioning and search.
Live broadcasting and on-demand video service for reaching large audiences via open or password protected channels.
Live and on-demand streaming with features to protect sensitive content with granular access control, registration and tracking.
Leverage AI to take video a step further while reducing manual effort. Automate live stream captioning, unlock video analytics, power video search and more.
Reach virtually unlimited live streaming audience sizes across the globe and keep attendees connected. By using a multi-CDN (Content Delivery Network) infrastructure, you can.
Protect your company brand from event eavesdroppers, while supporting viewers across devices, like iOS and Android. Multiple layers of protection and encryption help instill confidence in digital experiences.
Through automated, AI-driven transcription, video content can be searched at the library level, returning results based on keyword searches. Viewers can jump to specific moments based on AI insights.
Attract and support massive audiences for their your events, while being able to track performance with real-time measurement.
Intelligently restrict access to corporate video assets. Easily integrate with corporate directory systems for single sign-on, or use email authentication, enabling individual user tracking.
Provide a hosted, company branded and customizable portal to access video content and digital events, or leverage APIs to pull the experience into a custom-built event microsite.
Live and on-demand videos are viewable on virtually all devices with any screen size or bandwidth with automatic bitrate switching for improved experience.
Simplify ingesting and compiling of metadata.
Utilize real time chat and Q&A modules, with built-in user management, moderation, emojis and user upvoting.
Multiple CDN (content delivery network) switching for improved global reach and scalability.
Schedule videos to playback at specific times or trigger automatic looped playback of simulated live broadcasts.
Highlight past broadcasts, upcoming shows, and other important information for your viewers on a custom branded channel page.
Leverage AI with speech recognition for automatic captioning on live broadcasts and online video.
Create your own streaming applications, customize interfaces, analyze engagement and more with video streaming developer tools.
Discover how Salesforce expands the reach of the Dreamforce event through live streaming video.
Doubling alumni participation in streamed events with IBM Video Streaming.
Discover the 30+ Video Streaming client stories covering the success of virtual events, product launches, corporate communications and other enterprise video uses.
**Discount applies to Silver, Gold and Platinum plans, for 3 and 12 month subscriptions, only when using the self service checkout pages on https://www.ibm.com. Video Streaming offer ends on 30 September 2024.