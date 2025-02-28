OKRs and KPIs are sometimes seen as competing concepts. However, organizations often use both to complement each other as part of the OKR process for attaining company goals.

KPIs help measure the success of OKRs by providing quantitative data that can track progress toward measurable goals. They can function as the backbone of key results by ensuring that they are data-driven, measurable and time-bound.

Many organizations align KPIs with OKR metrics to create a reliable system for tracking and evaluating performance that balances long-term aspirations with measurable, time-sensitive achievements.