OKRs for agile transformation

Implementing objectives and key results (OKRs) can help an organization achieve agile transformation. Organizations can use OKRs to define clear transformation goals and measurable key results to track progress.
“What gets measured gets done” is an often-heard expression in business and this concept speaks to why OKRs help enable the agile approach.
To achieve greater business agility, an organization needs clear goals to work toward and a clear plan for accomplishing them. OKRs provide a strategic framework to align teams, resources and priorities, enabling an organization to meet the challenges of agile and digital transformation.
OKRs are widely used for their ability to drive focus and accountability around key priorities. OKR methodology was first introduced at Intel by Andy Grove in the 1970s and popularized by Silicon Valley venture capitalist John Doerr in his book, Measure What Matters.1
Becoming an agile organization is an aspirational goal for many businesses. OKRs help organizations become agile by providing a framework that offers numerous benefits, including:
By setting ambitious yet achievable business goals, OKRs can help organizations concentrate on initiatives that drive the most value realization and impact.
OKRs can create a shared understanding of key priorities, helping make sure that everyone is prioritizing the same company goals. This shared vision enables teams to allocate resources effectively and collaborate on strategic objectives.
OKRs can help engage staff members by providing a sense of ownership and purpose, as well as linking individual contributions to broader organizational goals. With an agile framework in place, teams have greater autonomy and freedom for self-organization, promoting greater efficiency.
OKRs can promote open communication about desire outcomes, progress and challenges—encouraging teams to work together and share insights to overcome obstacles. This transparency promotes a culture of openness and helps individuals and teams understand how their work contributes to the organization's overall goal.
OKRs provide a clear framework for measuring progress and holding individuals and teams accountable.
With a clear OKR framework for setting and measuring goals, agile OKRs enable organizations to rapidly respond to changing market conditions and adjust their strategies and initiatives accordingly.
Agile is a project management technique that helps deliver continuous improvement, encourage greater collaboration from all team members and boost efficiency. While agile methods were originally used for software development, teams across an organization might benefit from the adoption of these methods.
OKRs naturally complement agile methodologies such as scrum, kanban and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) by helping organizations prioritize work, manage resources and measure outcomes. By integrating OKRs with agile processes, teams can:
To achieve a successful agile transformation, organizations often establish company-wide OKRs that align with their transformation objectives. An example of a company-wide OKR for an agile transformation campaign might be:
Objective: Successfully implement agile methodologies across the organization.
This example shows how company-wide OKRs might align departments and teams with the organization’s transformation goals.
In addition to company-wide OKRs, organizations might establish department-specific OKRs to support agile and digital transformation efforts. For example:
When implementing OKRs into the agile transformation process, many organizations take the following steps:
Involving key stakeholders and staff in the development of OKRs can help promote alignment and buy-in. Key stakeholders can include executives and leadership teams, product managers, team leaders and other team members. Key responsibility (KR) owners, scrum masters and agile support staff might also be identified at this stage.
Some organizations find that establishing an agile project management office (PMO) helps implement OKRs in an agile environment. An agile PMO can facilitate the development of agile frameworks that align with the OKRs. It can also help teams track progress through iterative and incremental methods.
In defining objectives and key results, organizations often aim for ambitious but doable goals that follow the SMART framework: specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound. Key results are typically tied directly to the objectives.
Along with defining OKRs, organizations might identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to help measure performance against the OKRs.
OKRs should be set for a defined period—such as yearly or quarterly—and should have clear milestones and deadlines. Establishing a cadence for regular OKR reviews and updates can help organizations stay on track.
Staff might need training and support to help understand how agile teams work and their roles in both agile techniques and the OKR methodology. A key aspect of agile methodology is that it is largely collaborative and less top-down than the management of many traditional organizations.
Tracking and measuring OKR metrics and KPIs can help the organization understand if it is really making progress or if a change of course is needed.
Regular check-ins, such as monthly retrospectives—at the team level, company level or both—can help make sure that the entire company is on track for OKR success.
OKR reviews provide an opportunity to discuss progress and challenges and review suggestions still in the backlog.
If new actions are needed, the check-ins might provide a goal-setting framework encouraging suggestions for future iterations and an opportunity to brainstorm potential solutions.
Organizations can use data-driven insights to inform their decision-making and refine OKRs to further speed their transformation to agile practices and greater success.
