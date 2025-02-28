OKRs for agile transformation

“What gets measured gets done” is an often-heard expression in business and this concept speaks to why OKRs help enable the agile approach.

To achieve greater business agility, an organization needs clear goals to work toward and a clear plan for accomplishing them. OKRs provide a strategic framework to align teams, resources and priorities, enabling an organization to meet the challenges of agile and digital transformation.

OKRs are widely used for their ability to drive focus and accountability around key priorities. OKR methodology was first introduced at Intel by Andy Grove in the 1970s and popularized by Silicon Valley venture capitalist John Doerr in his book, Measure What Matters.1