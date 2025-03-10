A list of large language models

The generative AI (gen AI) boom has put a spotlight on the driving force behind it: large language models (LLMs). Dozens of LLMs already exist, but with the technology advancing rapidly, more of these artificial intelligence (AI) models continue to crop up.

Think of it through the lens of the auto industry. Hundreds of car manufacturers across the world have their own models catering to varied consumer needs. Cars have transformed over time too, from gas-powered automobiles to electric vehicles with many smart features.

The same is true for LLMs. These AI systems began as foundation models made up of multiple neural network layers trained on vast dataset volumes.



They employ deep learning techniques to accomplish natural language processing (NLP) and natural language understanding (NLU) tasks. However, their capabilities have improved to include agentic AI functions and reasoning.

This fast-paced evolution means that the LLM landscape is constantly changing. AI developers must continuously update their models or even build new ones to keep up with the swift progress.

While NLP and NLU tasks such as content summarization, machine translation, sentiment analysis and text generation continue to be mainstays, AI developers are tailoring their models to certain use cases.



For instance, some LLMs are crafted specifically for code generation, while others are made to handle vision language tasks.

While it’s impossible to mention every LLM out there, here’s a list of some of the most current and popular large language models to help organizations narrow their options and consider which model meets their needs: