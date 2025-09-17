What are AI guardrails?

AI guardrails are the safeguards that keep artificial intelligence (AI) systems operating safely, responsibly and within defined boundaries.

These safeguards encompass policies, technical controls and monitoring mechanisms that govern how AI models—including large language models (LLMs) and other AI systems—generate outputs in real-world use cases.

Think of AI guardrails like the barriers along a highway: they don’t slow the car down, but they do help keep it from veering off course. In the context of generative AI (gen AI), guardrails help ensure that AI applications such as chatbots, AI agents and other automated tools deliver trustworthy outputs while protecting against vulnerabilities such as harmful content or sensitive data exposure.

It's important to note that AI guardrails are not one-off security controls: they span datasets, AI models, applications and workflows. That extensive reach makes them foundational for responsible AI practices and enterprise-scale adoption.