Weaponizing reality: The evolution of deepfake technology

For decades, phishing attacks have been playing on human emotions to scam them out of account credentials and money, and still do. But as technology has advanced leaps and bounds since the first phishing cases in the 1990s, phishing is no longer just about spotting the obvious scam message with typos and grammatical mistakes. Now it means questioning if that call from your friend or boss is even real, even if it sounds exactly like them. With the rise of artificial intelligence, malicious actors are only growing stealthier and more sophisticated, and everyone needs to rethink what is real, get used to looking for fake signals and learn how to better protect their identities on and offline.

Social engineering is the umbrella term for a plethora of ways by which attackers and fraudsters manage to trick people into divulging information that will compromise their identity and accounts. This threat also remains one of the top attack vectors that leads to a data breach. This has been mitigated to an extent by employee training and advanced spam filters, but does not appear to apply to the trending Deepfake threat. In 2024, over 80% of companies reported they have no protocols in place to fight back against AI-based attacks, including deepfakes.

Furthermore, Pindrop's 2025 Voice Intelligence Report found a sharp uptick in deepfake fraud compared to previous years, reporting a 1300% increase. Deepfake attacks represent a daunting new frontier, one where you can no longer trust what you see—or hear.