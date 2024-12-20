Purifying AI: HAP filtering against harmful content

The world wide web facilitates connection, accelerates business growth and puts centuries of knowledge at our fingertips.

But for all its benefits, it can also be a cesspool of hateful language and harmful content. And this cesspool drains into the greater ocean of internet data that’s used to train many of today’s foundation models, such as large language models (LLMs) and their natural language processing (NLP) capabilities.

This seepage of offensive language threatens the integrity and usability of these artificial intelligence (AI) models. Why? Because if LLMs are trained on datasets that include hateful human behavior, it follows that they could produce harmful outcomes. What’s more, this harmful content can also find its way into AI models during fine tuning, optimization through retrieval augmented generation (RAG), or when an LLM is interacting with a user.

The filtration and removal of offensive content is central to ensuring that AI models are safe, inclusive and unbiased, providing a positive experience for users. One such solution is the model-powered systematic filtering of hate, abuse and profanity (HAP), referred to as HAP filtering.