What is ChatGPT? 

One of the most well-known implementations of conversational AI , ChatGPT runs on OpenAI’s generative pretrained transformer (GPT) models. As of this writing, ChatGPT is based on the multimodal GPT-4o AI model , enabling it to generate images and hold audio conversations in addition to text generation .

ChatGPT has garnered significant media attention since its initial release in 2022. Its popularity has contributed much to the current AI boom, including the development of competing products such as Google Gemini (formerly known as Bard) and Anthropic’s Claude .

However, ChatGPT has also inspired concern around issues related to large language model (LLM) technology, including plagiarism and the use of generative AI to create misinformation and replace human workers.