What is natural language understanding (NLU)?

NLU enables organizations to distill insights from unstructured data, such as spoken language or written inputs in natural language. Through NLU, computers can also communicate with untrained users without the use of programming languages.

Because human language is so nuanced, complex and full of ambiguities, NLU is a demanding machine learning challenge for computer scientists and engineers working with large language models (LLMs). NLU systems make it possible for computers to grasp the intricacies of written and spoken language—subtle nuances, complex sentence structures, potentially confusing word usages, slang and dialects and others.

Due to the rise of generative AI and its use in consumer chatbots, question-answering, machine translation and other applications, NLU receives considerable commercial investment. Without NLU, interactive chatbots such as ChatGPT might not exist—NLU is why generative AI chatbots can hold a conversation with users that feels realistic and natural.