Natural language processing (NLP) is a subfield of artificial intelligence and computer science that focuses on the tokenization of data – the parsing of human language into its elemental pieces. By combining computational linguistics with statistical machine learning techniques and deep learning models, NLP enables computers to process human language in the form of text or voice data. Lemmatization and part of speech tagging enable a deep understanding of language, including context, the speaker or writer’s intent and sentiment.
watsonx makes complex NLP technologies accessible to employees who are not data scientists. Our portfolio of AI products is built for non-technical users to help your business easily streamline business operations, increase employee productivity and simplify mission-critical business processes.
Oil and gas company reaches USD 10 million in time savings, using AI search and passage retrieval to make insights more accessible.
An insurance organization used natural language models to reduce text data analysis by 90%.
Law firms gain 4X productivity and earn 30% more revenue.
Accelerate your business growth as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) by innovating with IBM. Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions embedded with AI to better address clients’ needs.
Take a deeper dive into NLP concepts.
1 Preserving institutional wisdom, ibm.com, 2021.
2 Junko Kato, ibm.com, 2021.
3 Karla Capela Morais, ibm.com, 2021.