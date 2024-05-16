IBM Watson® Speech Libraries for Embed are containerized text-to-speech and speech-to-text libraries designed to offer our IBM partners greater flexibility to infuse the best of IBM Research® technology into their solutions. Now available as embeddable AI, partners gain greater capabilities to build voice transcription and voice synthesis applications more quickly and deploy them in any hybrid multicloud environment.
IBM natural language AI containerized libraries are fit for purpose and provide stable APIs with dynamic implementation for interoperability across models.
Deploy and run your applications on any hybrid multicloud in the container environment of your choice: local Docker platform, Kubernetes or serverless containers.
Speech to Text Library for Embed
125,000 minutes per month
USD 1125 per month
Text to Speech Library for Embed
12,500,000 characters per month
USD 125 per month
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
