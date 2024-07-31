Easily embed enterprise-grade AI into your solutions to unlock new business opportunities
As the adoption of AI grows, businesses need to invest considerable resources and time to deploy it effectively in their solutions. IBM’s generative AI technology addresses these challenges by making AI accessible and consumable, empowering independent software vendors (ISVs) to easily implement AI for business while keeping the focus on their domain expertise. You don’t need to be an expert to use IBM AI technology to build AI-powered solutions faster and at lower cost. The embeddable AI portfolio from IBM enables you to integrate trustworthy AI into your commercial applications more easily, reduce time-to-market and deploy them in any hybrid multicloud environment.
IBM has recently launched its watsonx.ai™ Lightweight Engine, specifically designed for enterprises. The new watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine release allows you to access a variety of fit-for-purpose foundation models including open source, proprietary and custom foundation models, and enterprise-grade APIs. You can reduce the total footprint and compute requirements while delivering enterprise-scale AI inferencing capabilities.
By embedding the AI capabilities of IBM, partners can enhance existing solutions and build new applications in less time and with fewer resources.
Fit-for-purpose enterprise solutions that are created with IBM and open-source models such as Llama, Mistral and Flan.
Designed to prioritize trust from the ground up, IBM's AI is infused with principles of fairness, explainability and privacy.
Developed using both open source and IBM models, these technologies enable building and running applications or solutions anywhere—in the cloud, in any run time, on premises or at the edge.
Backed by IBM’s enterprise-grade security with 24x7 enterprise support.
Designed for specific business use cases, including curated models that businesses can customize to their proprietary data and company guidelines.
Start your embeddable AI journey by identifying a key use case for your application.
Business partners are incorporating AI into their commercial applications to help address customer challenges.
EY.ai Workforce, a digital worker solution, embeds IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ to increase HR function productivity.
Seismic, a global leader in enablement, enhances its existing meeting summarization and content recommendation capabilities with watsonx.
IBM and SAP expand collaboration to deliver greater client productivity and innovation with new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions.
Bakstage.AI integrates IBM watsonx.ai to personalize customer experience and help businesses unlock the full potential of their online sales.
Silver Egg leverages IBM watsonx.ai™ to enhance recruitment and expedite hiring with generative AI.
Tuatara uses its virtual assistant, embedded with watsonx, to automate responses to frequent customer inquiries for their client, Generali Poland.
Increase productivity by automating tasks and streamlining processes, saving time and effort of employees for high-impact work. Seamlessly integrate data from various sources, allowing for faster, more accurate and more informed decisions to improve business outcomes.
Build AI-powered voice agents and chatbots through an intuitive user interface. Enhance customer service experiences by understanding customers in the right context and providing fast, consistent and accurate answers and self-service support across any application, device or channel.
Use advanced natural language processing, natural language understanding and optical character recognition to search and analyze content in various formats and extract sentiment analysis, keywords, category classification, concept tagging and more.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning models with ease in our next-generation enterprise studio. The new watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine release enables you to seamlessly integrate generative AI capabilities into your solutions across any cloud or on-premises environment.
Scale AI workloads for all your datasets, anywhere by using our fit-for-purpose data store. IBM® watsonx.data™ enables you simplify complex data landscapes, eliminate data siloes, optimize growing data workloads for price-performance, and manage and prepare data to improve the relevance and precision of AI.
Manage, monitor and govern all your AI applications and models to enable responsible, transparent, explainable data and AI workflows. IBM watsonx.governance empowers you to manage compliance to industry standards and AI regulatory requirements, and detect and mitigate risk.
Explore how business partners are using IBM® watsonx™ for their enterprise generative AI solutions. Read about the two examples in the blog.
Fuel your startup journey with IBM for Startups program, designed to help you accelerate innovation with IBM embeddable AI. Get expert guidance to grow your startup and scale your business to global markets and potential investors.
Join IBM Partner Plus to create, promote and co-sell your solutions with tools that allow you to experiment with IBM technology, collaborate with technical experts, and leverage resources to drive demand.