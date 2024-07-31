As the adoption of AI grows, businesses need to invest considerable resources and time to deploy it effectively in their solutions. IBM’s generative AI technology addresses these challenges by making AI accessible and consumable, empowering independent software vendors (ISVs) to easily implement AI for business while keeping the focus on their domain expertise. You don’t need to be an expert to use IBM AI technology to build AI-powered solutions faster and at lower cost. The embeddable AI portfolio from IBM enables you to integrate trustworthy AI into your commercial applications more easily, reduce time-to-market and deploy them in any hybrid multicloud environment.

watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine

IBM has recently launched its watsonx.ai™ Lightweight Engine, specifically designed for enterprises. The new watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine release allows you to access a variety of fit-for-purpose foundation models including open source, proprietary and custom foundation models, and enterprise-grade APIs. You can reduce the total footprint and compute requirements while delivering enterprise-scale AI inferencing capabilities.