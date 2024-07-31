Home Partnerplus Embeddable AI
Embeddable AI solutions

Easily embed enterprise-grade AI into your solutions to unlock new business opportunities

Embed AI into your commercial solutions

As the adoption of AI grows, businesses need to invest considerable resources and time to deploy it effectively in their solutions. IBM’s generative AI technology addresses these challenges by making AI accessible and consumable, empowering independent software vendors (ISVs) to easily implement AI for business while keeping the focus on their domain expertise. You don’t need to be an expert to use IBM AI technology to build AI-powered solutions faster and at lower cost. The embeddable AI portfolio from IBM enables you to integrate trustworthy AI into your commercial applications more easily, reduce time-to-market and deploy them in any hybrid multicloud environment.  

watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine

IBM has recently launched its watsonx.ai™ Lightweight Engine, specifically designed for enterprises. The new watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine release allows you to access a variety of fit-for-purpose foundation models including open source, proprietary and custom foundation models, and enterprise-grade APIs. You can reduce the total footprint and compute requirements while delivering enterprise-scale AI inferencing capabilities.
Build with IBM

By embedding the AI capabilities of IBM, partners can enhance existing solutions and build new applications in less time and with fewer resources.
Why build with embeddable AI? Take advantage of embeddable AI to bring high-quality, innovative AI solutions to market faster at a reduced cost. Flexible and extensible

Fit-for-purpose enterprise solutions that are created with IBM and open-source models such as Llama, Mistral and Flan. 

 Trustworthy

Designed to prioritize trust from the ground up, IBM's AI is infused with principles of fairness, explainability and privacy.

 Run anywhere

Developed using both open source and IBM models, these technologies enable building and running applications or solutions anywhere—in the cloud, in any run time, on premises or at the edge.

 Secure and robust

Backed by IBM’s enterprise-grade security with 24x7 enterprise support.

 Targeted solutions

Designed for specific business use cases, including curated models that businesses can customize to their proprietary data and company guidelines.

Use cases

Start your embeddable AI journey by identifying a key use case for your application. 

Boost sales and marketing productivity Create a robust sales automation system by embedding IBM watsonx™ platform to leverage AI-driven content, transcription with speech capabilities and actionable insights. Enable marketing teams to deliver more personalized experiences by analyzing and summarizing customer feedback. Explore the use case
Manage and analyze data Leverage a data lakehouse to automate contract creation or analyze contracts to draw valuable insights to support legal and HR teams. Initiate and run workflows with minimal manual intervention to enhance procurement processes and supply chain management. Explore the use case
Improve HR operations and engagement Automate outreach to potential candidates and schedule interviews with AI assistants to save time and increase efficiency. Create optimized and well-crafted job descriptions to attract qualified candidates. Explore the use case
Elevate customer support Improve customer experience by using AI assistants to handle routine queries and provide faster responses. Consolidate and interpret data to enable support agents to address issues and provide accurate answers. Explore the use case
Transform patient management Use AI assistants to organize and readily access patient data to provide quick answers to healthcare queries, leading to improved patient satisfaction and streamlined healthcare operations. Explore the use case
Optimize transaction advisory software Enhance your transaction advisory software by combining millions of news articles and alternative sources with traditional financial and market data using generative AI. Improve due diligence processes by identifying potential problems early and making informed decisions. Explore the use case

Partner stories

Business partners are incorporating AI into their commercial applications to help address customer challenges.
EY

EY.ai Workforce, a digital worker solution, embeds IBM watsonx Orchestrate™ to increase HR function productivity.

 Seismic

Seismic, a global leader in enablement, enhances its existing meeting summarization and content recommendation capabilities with watsonx.

SAP

IBM and SAP expand collaboration to deliver greater client productivity and innovation with new generative AI capabilities and industry-specific cloud solutions.

 Bakstage.AI

Bakstage.AI integrates IBM watsonx.ai to personalize customer experience and help businesses unlock the full potential of their online sales.

Silver Egg Technology

Silver Egg leverages IBM watsonx.ai™ to enhance recruitment and expedite hiring with generative AI.

Tuatara

Tuatara uses its virtual assistant, embedded with watsonx, to automate responses to frequent customer inquiries for their client, Generali Poland.
Key solutions Easily and cost-effectively build AI-powered and data-driven solutions tailored to your needs to enhance business value. Learn more about the watsonx platform watsonx Orchestrate™

Increase productivity by automating tasks and streamlining processes, saving time and effort of employees for high-impact work. Seamlessly integrate data from various sources, allowing for faster, more accurate and more informed decisions to improve business outcomes.

 Explore watsonx Orchestrate watsonx™ Assistant

Build AI-powered voice agents and chatbots through an intuitive user interface. Enhance customer service experiences by understanding customers in the right context and providing fast, consistent and accurate answers and self-service support across any application, device or channel.

 Explore watsonx Assistant Watson® Discovery

Use advanced natural language processing, natural language understanding and optical character recognition to search and analyze content in various formats and extract sentiment analysis, keywords, category classification, concept tagging and more. 

 Explore Watson Discovery watsonx.ai™

Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning models with ease in our next-generation enterprise studio. The new watsonx.ai Lightweight Engine release enables you to seamlessly integrate generative AI capabilities into your solutions across any cloud or on-premises environment.

 Explore watsonx.ai watsonx.data™

Scale AI workloads for all your datasets, anywhere by using our fit-for-purpose data store. IBM® watsonx.data™ enables you simplify complex data landscapes, eliminate data siloes, optimize growing data workloads for price-performance, and manage and prepare data to improve the relevance and precision of AI. 

 Explore watsonx.data watsonx.governance™

Manage, monitor and govern all your AI applications and models to enable responsible, transparent, explainable data and AI workflows. IBM watsonx.governance empowers you to manage compliance to industry standards and AI regulatory requirements, and detect and mitigate risk.

 Explore watsonx.governance
Resources
Blog post Innovate with IBM watsonx

Explore how business partners are using IBM® watsonx™ for their enterprise generative AI solutions. Read about the two examples in the blog.

Read blog post IBM for Startups Accelerate your startup

Fuel your startup journey with IBM for Startups program, designed to help you accelerate innovation with IBM embeddable AI. Get expert guidance to grow your startup and scale your business to global markets and potential investors.

Get started IBM Partner Plus Build with IBM

Join IBM Partner Plus to create, promote and co-sell your solutions with tools that allow you to experiment with IBM technology, collaborate with technical experts, and leverage resources to drive demand.

Partner with IBM
