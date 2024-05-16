IBM Watson Text to Speech is an API cloud service that enables you to convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages and voices within an existing application or within watsonx Assistant. Give your brand a voice and improve customer experience and engagement by interacting with users in their native language. Increase accessibility for users with different abilities, provide audio options to avoid distracted driving, or automate customer service interactions to eliminate hold times.
IBM Watson Text to Speech is now available as a containerized library for IBM partners to embed AI technology in their commercial applications.
Help all customers comprehend your message by translating written text to audio.
Solve customer issues faster by providing key information in their native language.
Enjoy the security of IBM’s world-class data governance practices.
Built to support global languages and deployable on any cloud—public, private, hybrid, multicloud, or on-premises.
Provide multilingual, natural-sounding support.
Create a branded voice with Premium.
Benefit from IBM Research in AI and machine learning.
Benefit from our deep neural networks trained on human speech to automatically produce smooth and natural sounding voice quality.
Design your own unique branded neural voice modeled after your chosen speaker using as little as one hour of recordings. Premium feature.
Easily adjust pronunciation, volume, pitch, speed and other attributes using Speech Synthesis Markup Language.
Clarify the pronunciation of unusual words with the help of IPA or the IBM SPR.
Control tone of voice by choosing a specific speaking style: GoodNews, Apology, and Uncertainty.
Personalize voice quality by specifying attributes such as strength, pitch, breathiness, rate, timbre, and more.
Accelerate your business growth as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) by innovating with IBM. Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions embedded with AI to better address clients’ needs.
Build AI-based solutions faster with IBM embeddable AI
Lite
Free
Everything you need to get started. Use 10,000 characters per month at no cost.
Standard
As low as USD 0.02 per thousand characters
Ideal for businesses. Gain unlimited characters, high-value features and guaranteed uptime.
Premium
Contact us for pricing
Provides large and security-sensitive firms with more capacity and data protection. The Premium version includes custom-branded neural voice and a 99.9% high availability and service level uptime guarantee.
Deploy Anywhere
Contact us for pricing
Deploy behind your firewall or on any cloud with the flexibility of IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The Deploy Anywhere version includes unlimited characters per month, 35 neural voices, and 16 supported languages and dialects.
Leverage our enhanced security features to ensure that your data is isolated and encrypted end-to-end while in transit and at rest.
