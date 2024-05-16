IBM Watson® Speech to Text technology enables fast and accurate speech transcription in multiple languages for a variety of use cases, including but not limited to customer self-service, agent assistance and speech analytics. Get started fast with our advanced machine learning models out-of-the-box or customize them for your use case.
IBM Watson Speech to Text is now available as a containerized library for IBM partners to embed AI technology in their commercial applications.
Our best-in-class AI, embedded within Watson Speech to Text, truly understands your customers.
Train Watson Speech to Text on your unique domain language and specific audio characteristics.
Enjoy the security of IBM’s world-class data governance practices.
Built to support global languages and deployable on any cloud — public, private, hybrid, multicloud, or on-premises.
Enable your voice applications using neural technologies for speech recognition powered by IBM Watson.
Improve speech recognition accuracy for your use case with language and acoustic training options.
Activate your voice application with speech models tuned for the customer care domain.
Improve speech recognition accuracy for extracting phrases, words, letters, numbers or lists.
Use our models optimized for low latency in real-time speech applications.
Analyze and correct weak audio signals before transcription begins.
Improve application response times by using speech transcription as it is generated and throughout the finalization process.
Transcribe dates, times, numbers, currency values, email and website addresses in your final transcripts by converting them into conventional forms.
Recognize who said what in a multi-participant voice exchange. Currently optimized for two-way call center conversations but can detect up to 6 different speakers.
Filter for specific words or inappropriate content by using our keyword spotting and profanity filtering features. (US English only)
Accelerate your business growth as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) by innovating with IBM. Partner with us to deliver enhanced commercial solutions embedded with AI to better address clients’ needs.
Build AI-based solutions faster with IBM embeddable AI
Lite
Free
500 minutes of free speech recognition a month and 38 pre-trained speech models.
Plus
As low as USD 0.01 per minute
Tune your speech models to improve accuracy in recognition as well as transcription. Plus version includes unlimited minutes per month and 100 concurrent transcriptions.
Premium
Contact us for pricing
Provides large and security-sensitive firms with more capacity and data protection. Premium includes unlimited minutes per month and unlimited concurrent transcriptions.
Deploy Anywhere
Contact us for pricing
Deploy behind your firewall or on any cloud with the flexibility of IBM Cloud Pak for Data. The Deploy Anywhere version includes unlimited minutes per month and unlimited concurrent transcriptions, along with noise detection, speech customization and data isolation.
Technical API specifications for all of your development needs.
The Watson SDK repository in GitHub.
See documentation about our enhanced security features that ensure your data is isolated and encrypted end-to-end, while in transit and at rest.
Learn how to create custom speech models using IBM Watson quickly — without knowing how to code.
Read about Watson Speech to Text requirements, the methodology and some best practices inspired by actual clients.
Guidelines on how to add a new or existing virtual assistant to your brand-new Watson IVR.
Improve customer engagement by interacting with users in their own language using any written text.
Solve customer issues the first time using an AI virtual assistant across any application, device, or channel.
Infuse powerful natural language AI into commercial applications with a containerized library designed to empower IBM partners with greater flexibility.