Now that we have each clothing and shoe item categorized, it will be much easier for the reasoning model to generate an outfit for the selected occasion. Let's instantiate and query the reasoning model.

reasoning_model = ModelInference(

model_id="ibm/granite-3-2-8b-instruct",

credentials=credentials,

project_id=WATSONX_PROJECT_ID

)

To align the filenames with the image descriptions, we can enumerate the list of image descriptions and create a list of dictionaries in which we store the description, category, occasion and filename of each item in the respective fields.

# Add filenames to the image descriptions

closet = []

for i, desc in enumerate(image_descriptions):

desc_dict = json.loads(desc)

desc_dict['filename'] = filenames[i]

image_descriptions[i] = json.dumps(desc_dict)



closet = [json.loads(js) for js in image_descriptions]

Now, let's query the Granite 3.2 model with reasoning to produce an outfit for our specified criteria using the closet list.

occasion = input("Enter the occasion") #casual or formal (e.g. "casual")

time_of_day = input("Enter the time of day") #morning, afternoon or evening (e.g. "morning")

location = input("Enter the location") #any location (e.g. "park")

season = input("Enter the season") #spring, summer, fall or winter (e.g. "fall")



prompt = f"""Use the description, category, and occasion of the clothes in my closet to put together an outfit for a {occasion} {time_of_day} at the {location}. The event takes place in the {season} season. Make sure to return only one shirt, bottoms, and shoes. Use the description, category, and occasion provided. Do not classify the items yourself. Include the file name of each image in your output along with the file extension. Here are the items in my closet: {closet}"""



messages = [

{"role": "control",

"content": "thinking"},

{"role": "user",

"content": [

{"type": "text",

"text": f"{prompt}"}

]}

]

outfit = reasoning_model.chat(messages=messages)['choices'][0]['message']['content']

print(outfit)

Output:

Here is my thought process:

- The outfit needs to be suitable for a casual morning at the park during fall.

- I will select one shirt, one pair of pants, and one pair of shoes that fit the 'casual' occasion category.

- I will avoid formal or overly dressy items and choose items that are comfortable for park activities.



Here is my response:



For a casual morning at the park in fall, I suggest the following outfit:



1. **Shirt**: A blue plaid shirt with a collar and long sleeves (file: 'image13.jpeg')

- The plaid pattern is classic for fall and goes well with casual park settings. The long sleeves offer some protection against cooler morning temperatures.



2. **Pants**: Khaki pants with a buttoned waistband and a button closure at the front (file: 'image7.jpeg')

- Khaki is a versatile choice that can match the casual vibe and also provide a nice balance with the plaid shirt. It's practical and comfortable for walking around.



3. **Shoes**: A pair of tan leather boots with a chunky sole and high-top design (file: 'image3.jpeg')

- Tan leather boots offer a stylish yet comfortable option. The chunky sole provides good grip and support, ideal for navigating park trails or uneven ground.



This combination provides a relaxed, put-together look suitable for a casual morning outing, while also considering comfort and practicality.

With this generated outfit description, we can also display the clothing items that the model recommends! To do so, we can simply extract the filenames. In case the model mentions the same filename twice, it is important to check whether the image has not already been displayed as we iterate the list of images. We can do so by storing displayed images in the selected_items list. Finally, we can display the selected items.

selected_items = []

#extract the images of clothing that the model recommends

for item, uploaded_file in zip(closet, images):

if item['filename'].lower() in outfit.lower() and not any(key['filename'] == item['filename'] for key in selected_items):

selected_items.append({

'image': uploaded_file,

'category': item['category'],

'filename': item['filename']

})



#display the selected clothing items

if len(selected_items) > 0:

for item in selected_items:

display(Image.open(directory + '/' + item['filename']))