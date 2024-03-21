What is content-based filtering?

The closer two novel-vectors are in vector space, the more similar our system considers them to be according to the provided features.5 Peter Pan and Treasure Island share the exact same features, appearing at the same vector point (1,1,0). According to our system, then, they are identical. Indeed, they share many plot devices (for example, isolated islands and pirates) and themes (for example, growing up or resistance thereto). By contrast, although Little Women is also a children’s novel, it is not adventure but a bildungsroman (coming-of-age). Although Little Women is a children’s novel like Peter Pan and Treasure Island, it lacks their feature values for adventure and possesses a feature value of 1 for bildungsroman, which the latter two lack. This positions Little Women closer to Northanger Abbey in vector space, as they share the same feature values for the adventure and bildungsroman features.

Because of their similarity in this space, if a user has previously purchased Peter Pan, the system will recommend those novels closest to Peter Pan—such as Treasure Island—to that user as a potential future purchase. Note that were we to add more novels and genre-based features (for example, fantasy, gothic, etc.) novel positions in the vector space will move. For instance, if adding a fantasy genre dimension, Peter Pan and Treasure Island may move marginally from another given the former is often considered fantasy while the latter is not.

Note that item vectors may also be created using items’ internal characteristics as features. For instance, we can convert raw text items (for example, news articles) into a structured format and map them onto a vector space, such as a "bag of words model". In this approach, each word used throughout the corpus becomes a different dimension of the vector space, and articles that use similar keywords appear closer to one another in the vector space.