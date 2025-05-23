What is model deployment?

Real-time deployment entails integrating a pretrained model into a production environment capable of immediate handling of data inputs and outputs. This method allows online ML models to be updated continuously and generate predictions rapidly as new data comes in.

Instant predictions can lead to a better user experience and increased user engagement. But real-time deployment also requires high-performance computing infrastructure with fast response times and caching to manage synchronous low-latency requests.

Real-time deployment can be implemented for AI applications such as recommendation engines swiftly serving suggestions or chatbots providing live support for customers.