What is model deployment?

Model deployment involves placing a machine learning (ML) model into a production environment. Moving a model from development into production makes it available to end users, software developers and other software applications and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
Deploying machine learning models is a crucial phase in the AI lifecycle. Data scientists, AI developers and AI researchers typically work on the first few stages of data science and ML projects, including data collection and preparation, model development, model training and model evaluation. Model deployment is the next step that brings research into the real world. Once deployed, an AI model is truly tested—not only in terms of inferencing or real-time performance on new data, but also on how well it solves the problems for which it was designed.
According to a survey by Gartner, generative AI is the most frequently deployed AI solution in organizations, but just half (around 48%) of AI projects make it to production.1 Only when a machine learning model is deployed can its true value emerge. Users can interact with a model and benefit from its insights, while businesses can employ a model’s analysis and predictions for decision-making and drive efficiencies through automation.
Enterprises can choose between different deployment approaches depending on the applications and use cases they envision for their new models. Here are some common model deployment methods:
Real-time deployment entails integrating a pretrained model into a production environment capable of immediate handling of data inputs and outputs. This method allows online ML models to be updated continuously and generate predictions rapidly as new data comes in.
Instant predictions can lead to a better user experience and increased user engagement. But real-time deployment also requires high-performance computing infrastructure with fast response times and caching to manage synchronous low-latency requests.
Real-time deployment can be implemented for AI applications such as recommendation engines swiftly serving suggestions or chatbots providing live support for customers.
Batch deployment involves offline processing of data inputs. Datasets are grouped into batches, then periodically applied to machine learning algorithms. As such, batch deployment doesn’t need as robust an infrastructure as real-time deployment.
This method is suitable for huge volumes of data that can be processed asynchronously, such as financial transactions, healthcare records or legal documents. Batch deployment use cases include document analysis, forecasting, generating product descriptions, image classification and sentiment analysis.
Streaming deployment feeds regular streams of data to a machine learning system for continuous calculations and near-real-time predictions. It generally requires the same infrastructure as real-time deployment.
This method can be employed for fraud detection and Internet of Things (IoT) applications like power plant monitoring and traffic management that rely on flows of sensor data.
Edge deployment refers to deploying AI models on edge devices such as smartphones and wearables. This method can be used for edge AI applications, including health monitoring, personalized mobile experiences, predictive maintenance and predictive routing on autonomous vehicles.
Machine learning operations (MLOps) is a set of practices designed to create an assembly line for deploying, monitoring, managing and improving machine learning models within production environments. MLOps builds upon the principles of DevOps—which focuses on streamlining the development, testing and deployment of traditional software applications—and applies them to the machine learning lifecycle.
Model deployment is just one component of the MLOps pipeline. However, some steps in the model deployment process overlap with those in MLOps.
Model deployment can vary according to an organization’s IT systems and any DevOps or MLOps procedures already in place. But the process typically encompasses these series of steps:
Before deployment even starts, companies must prepare for the process. Here’s how enterprises can achieve technical readiness during the planning stage:
This is also the time to develop a timeline for deployment, define the roles and responsibilities of those involved and create clear guidelines and standardized workflows for the model deployment process.
Like planning, setup is a multistep phase. Here’s what usually happens during this stage:
Documenting all setup procedures and configuration settings is essential for troubleshooting and resolving issues in the future.
The model and its dependencies are packaged into a container (a technique called containerization) to maintain consistency regardless of the chosen deployment method and environment. The packaged model is then loaded into the production environment.
Thorough testing is crucial to validate that the deployed model functions as intended and is capable of handling edge cases and erroneous instances. Testing includes verifying the model’s predictions against expected outputs using a sample dataset and making sure model performance aligns with key evaluation metrics and benchmarks.
Integration tests are another necessary component of the testing suite. These tests check that the model merges seamlessly with the production environment and interacts smoothly with other systems. Additionally, stress testing is conducted to observe how the model handles high workloads.
As with the setup phase, it’s important to document what tests were done and their outcomes. This helps pinpoint any enhancements that can be made before delivering or releasing the model to users.
Keeping track of model performance, especially model drift, is the critical task of model monitoring. Insights gained from continuous monitoring feed into iterative model retraining, wherein models are updated with improved algorithms or new training data containing more recent and relevant samples to refine their performance.
Vital metrics such as error rates, latency, resource utilization and throughput must also be logged using monitoring tools. Model monitoring occurs immediately after deployment, but it usually falls under the purview of MLOps in the long term.
The combined practices of continuous integration and continuous deployment (known as CI/CD) can automate and streamline the deployment and testing of ML models. Implementing CI/CD pipelines helps ensure model updates and enhancements can be easily and swiftly applied, resulting in more efficient deployment and accelerated delivery cycles.
A wealth of platforms and tools are available to help businesses speed up model deployment workflows. Before adopting these technologies, organizations must evaluate compatibility with their existing technology stack and IT ecosystem.
Version control systems and model registries record model versions and their related data sources and metadata. Choices include Data Version Control (DVC), Git, GitLab and Weights & Biases.
Docker is a widely used open-source platform for containerization. It’s compatible with cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud® and Microsoft Azure. Alternatives include the Buildah command line interface (CLI), Podman and Rancher Desktop.
Kubernetes is a well-known open-source container orchestration platform for scheduling and automating the deployment of containerized applications. Kubernetes and Docker are typically used in tandem. Similar orchestration tools include Red Hat® OpenShift®, Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and managed Kubernetes solutions like Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) and IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service.
Multiple platforms exist for deploying models. For instance, BentoML is a Python-based platform for serving ML models as application programming interface (API) endpoints and even large language models (LLMs) as API endpoints. Kubeflow facilitates model deployment on Kubernetes, while TensorFlow Serving is an open-source serving system for TensorFlow models.
Meanwhile, other platforms not only assist with model deployment but also manage machine learning workflows. These include Amazon SageMaker, Azure Machine Learning, Google Vertex AI Platform, IBM Watson® Studio and MLflow.
CI/CD tools automate model deployment and testing. Common tools include Continuous Machine Learning (CML), GitHub Actions, GitLab CI/CD, and Jenkins.
Deploying deep learning models entails a lot of moving parts, which can make it a complicated endeavor. Here are some challenges associated with model deployment:
Model deployment can be expensive, with infrastructure and maintenance costs eating up most of the budget. Companies must be prepared to invest in robust infrastructure and resources for efficient deployment.
Automating model deployment can help reduce complexity, but teams must still understand the basics of machine learning and be familiar with new technologies for deployment. Bridging this gap requires training and upskilling.
Integrating AI models into current IT systems can be a challenge. Conducting a detailed assessment can help enterprises determine if any APIs, middleware or upgrades are needed for seamless connection and communication between models and other systems.
Scaling models according to demand without degrading performance can be tricky. Implementing auto scaling and load balancing mechanisms can help support multiple requests and varying workloads.
Activate these five mindshifts to cut through the uncertainty, spur business reinvention, and supercharge growth with agentic AI.
Learn fundamental concepts and build your skills with hands-on labs, courses, guided projects, trials and more.
Learn how to confidently incorporate generative AI and machine learning into your business.
Want to get a better return on your AI investments? Learn how scaling gen AI in key areas drives change by helping your best minds build and deliver innovative new solutions.
Learn how to select the most suitable AI foundation model for your use case.
IBM® Granite™ is our family of open, performant and trusted AI models, tailored for business and optimized to scale your AI applications. Explore language, code, time series and guardrail options.
Dive into the 3 critical elements of a strong AI strategy: creating a competitive edge, scaling AI across the business and advancing trustworthy AI.
Train, validate, tune and deploy generative AI, foundation models and machine learning capabilities with IBM watsonx.ai, a next-generation enterprise studio for AI builders. Build AI applications in a fraction of the time with a fraction of the data.
Put AI to work in your business with IBM's industry-leading AI expertise and portfolio of solutions at your side.
Reinvent critical workflows and operations by adding AI to maximize experiences, real-time decision-making and business value.
Get one-stop access to capabilities that span the AI development lifecycle. Produce powerful AI solutions with user-friendly interfaces, workflows and access to industry-standard APIs and SDKs.