How the Masters uses watsonx to manage its AI lifecycle

At the Masters®, storied tradition meets state-of-the-art technology. Through a partnership spanning more than 25 years, IBM has helped the Augusta National Golf Club capture, analyze, distribute and use data to bring fans closer to the action, culminating in the AI-powered Masters digital experience and mobile app. Now, whether they’re lining the fairways or watching from home, fans can more fully appreciate the performance of the world’s best golfers at the sport’s most prestigious tournament.

In a continuous design thinking process, teams from IBM Consulting and the club collaborate to improve the fan experience year after year. New features in 2024 include Hole Insights, stats and projections about every shot, from every player on every hole; and expanded AI-generated narration (including Spanish language) on more than 20,000 highlight clips.

The Masters has long relied on IBM to manage its data, applications and workloads across on-premises servers and multiple clouds, but this year marks an important evolution: the entire AI lifecycle is being managed on the AI and data platform IBM® watsonx™.