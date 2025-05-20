What is text classification?

Supervised models are typically used to perform text classification. The first step is to gather a large dataset of text samples. These could be emails, social posts, customer reviews or documents.

Human annotators apply a label to each piece of text. For example, “spam” or “not spam,” or “positive” vs. “negative” sentiment. This labeled training dataset forms the foundation for training a machine learning model. Typically, the more data, the more accurate outputs.

Pre-processing the input text transforms text into a standardized, machine-readable format. Classifiers can only work with text that’s been translated into numerical representations, often using word embeddings or more advanced encoder architectures that capture the semantic meaning of language.

Hyperparameters configure variables like the number of neural network layers, the number of neurons per layer or the use of an activation function. These hyperparameters are chosen before training begins.

Then data is fed into a classification algorithm, which learns to associate patterns in the data with their associated labels.

Text classification algorithms include:

The trained model is tested on a separate validation or test dataset to evaluate model performance with metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, and evaluated against established benchmarks.

A well-performing text classification model can be integrated into production systems where it classifies incoming text in real time.

Advanced models can improve over time by incorporating new data and retraining. Pretrained language models like BERT have already learned a deep understanding of language and can be fine-tuned on specific classification tasks with relatively little data. Fine-tuning reduces training time and boosts performance, especially for complex or nuanced categories.