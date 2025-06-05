What is a time series model?

Time series modeling is the use of machine learning algorithms and statistical methods to analyze data points that change over a time period.

Time series datasets differ from other datasets in that they do not consist of independent, unrelated data points. Whereas many datasets are based on individual observations, time series datasets are labeled with timestamps and track variables across time, creating dependencies between data points. Dependencies are relationships between data points in which the value of one affects the value of another.

With univariate time series modeling, time is the only independent variable. All other variables depend on previous values. Multivariate time series modeling introduces more independent variables, such as weather conditions or demographic information.