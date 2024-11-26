What is machine translation?

Machine translation tools face many of the same issues as human translation. Developments in machine translation involve increasingly sophisticated methods for addressing these issues, an overview of some central problems is helpful for context.

One core issue is word ambiguity. A classic illustrative example is the sentence, The chicken is ready to eat. Here, chicken could refer to the live animal or its cooked meat. This is one example of how polysemous and synonymous words affect translation. Another notable example of such ambiguity is idiomatic expressions. "Beat around the bush", for example, has nothing to do with bushes. Pronouns also can remain ambiguous in many sentences, particularly when treated in isolation.2

Changes in linguistic rules, such as syntax and grammar, between different languages also affect translation. For example, German verbs can often appear at the end of sentence, while they often appear in the middle in English, while word order is irrelevant in Latin. This accounts for differences in translation methods between professional translators. In some instances, language translation is word-for-word while other approaches aim to capture the sense and cultural import of text through loose translations.3

Poetic texts pose a unique challenge to creating accurate translations. Meter, rhyme, and alliteration are all concerns that uniquely affect poetical translation quality.4 Machine translation research typically focuses on prose text. This overview introduces some of the concerns in the human translation process that also exist in machine translation technology.