Let's explore the most common Euclidean distance linkage methods. Examples of other distance metrics that can be used include Minkowski, Hamming, Mahalanobis, Hausdorf and Manhattan distance. Note that each linkage method generates different clusters from the same dataset. Selecting the appropriate linkage clustering method depends on factors such as the type of data being clustered, data density, cluster shape and whether there are outliers or noise in the dataset.

Min (single) linkage

The single linkage method analyzes pairwise distances between items in two clusters and then uses the minimum distance between the clusters. The min method handles nonelliptical cluster shapes well but will be impacted by noise and outliers. It has a limitation known as the chaining effect6. A few points creating a bridge between a cluster pair can result in the two clusters merging into one. The min linkage criteria can be represented as:

min a ∈ A , b ∈ B d ( a , b )

where A and B are two sets of observations and d is a distance function.



Max (complete) linkage

Cluster distances can also be calculated based on the points that are furthest away from each other. The max method is less sensitive than the min method to noise and outliers, but using it can skew the results when there are globular or large clusters. Max-linkage often produces more spherical clusters than min-linkage. The max linkage can be represented in the formula:

max a ∈ A , b ∈ B d ( a , b )

where A and B are two sets of observations and d is distance.

Average linkage

These methods, introduced by Sokal and Michener7 , define the distance between clusters as the average distance between pairs across all pairs of points in the clusters. The algorithm can be either the unweighted pair group method with arithmetic mean (UPGMA) or the weighted pair group method with arithmetic mean (WPGMA). The meaning of "unweighted" here is that all distances contribute equally to each average.

UPGMA is represented by the formula

1 ∣ A ∣ · ∣ B ∣ ∑ a ∈ A ∑ b ∈ B d ( a , b )

where *A* and *B* are two sets of observations and *d* is distance.

WPGMA is represented by the formula

d ( i ∪ j , k ) = d ( i , k ) + d ( j , k ) 2

where i and j are the closest clusters being combined in each step to form a new cluster of the union of i and j. We can then calculate the distance to another cluster k, which is the arithmetic mean of the average distances between data points in k and i and k and j.

Centroid linkage

Here, we use the distance between cluster centers or centroids. The distance between centroids is calculated by using a distance function:

∥ μ A - μ B ∥ 2

where μ A is the centroid of A and μ B is the centroid of B.

Ward's minimum variance method

Joe H. Ward introduced the minimal increase of sum of squares (MISSQ) method8 in the 1960s. Every data point starts in its own cluster. This approach means that the sum of squares between data points is initially at zero, then increases as we merge clusters. Ward's method minimizes the sum of the squared distances of the points from the cluster centers as they are merged. Ward's method is a good choice for quantitative variables9, and it is less affected by noise or outliers. It can be represented as:

∣ A ∣ · ∣ B ∣ A ∪ B ∥ μ A - μ B ∥ 2 = ∑ x ∈ A ∪ B ∥ x - μ A ∪ B ∥ 2 - ∑ x ∈ A ∥ x - μ A ∥ 2 - ∑ x ∈ B ∥ x - μ B ∥ 2

where the mean of A and mean of B are the centroids of A and B respectively, and x is a data point that belongs to the union of A and B

Lance-Williams algorithm

Ward's minimum variance method can be refined by using a Lance-Williams algorithm. These algorithms use a recursive formula to update cluster distances and find the optimal closest cluster pair to merge.