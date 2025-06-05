Inference scaling to improve multimodal RAG 

Inference scaling in artificial intelligence (AI) refers to techniques that enhance model performance by allocating computational resources during the inference phase (when models generate outputs) rather than relying on larger training datasets or model architectures. As large language models (LLMs) continue to expand in both model parameters and dataset scale, optimizing inference time and managing inference compute scaling—particularly on GPU hardware—have become central challenges for deploying high-performance multimodal retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems. Recent advances in inference strategies that increase computational resources and employ complex algorithms at test-time—are redefining how LLMs tackle complex reasoning tasks and deliver higher-quality outputs across diverse input modalities. Inference scaling optimizes chain of thought (CoT) by expanding reasoning depth. This expansion allows models to produce longer, more detailed chains of thought through iterative prompting or multistep generation. Inference scaling can be leveraged to improve multimodal RAG, focusing on the interplay between model sizes, computer budgets and the practical optimization of inference time for real-world applications.

Furthermore, scaling laws and benchmark results emphasize the tradeoffs between pretraining, fine-tuning, inference-time strategies and advanced algorithms for output selection. Both larger models and smaller models benefit from inference scaling as it also enables resource-constrained systems to approach the performance of cutting-edge LLMs. This tutorial demonstrates the impact of optimization techniques on model performance, offering actionable guidance for balancing accuracy, latency and cost in multimodal RAG deployments.

This tutorial is designed for artificial intelligence developers, researchers and enthusiasts looking to enhance their knowledge of document management and advanced natural language processing (NLP) techniques. You will learn how to harness the power of inference scaling to improve the multimodal RAG pipeline created in a previous recipe. While this tutorial focuses on strategies for scalability in multimodal RAG specifically focused on IBM® Granite® large language models, similar principles are applicable to most popular models including those from OpenAI (for example, GPT-4, GPT-4o, ChatGPT) and DeepMind.