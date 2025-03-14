What is reasoning in AI?

Recent releases of reasoning models, including DeepSeek-R1, Google’s Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking, IBM’s Granite 3.2 and OpenAI’s o1 series and o3-mini, have put AI reasoning in the spotlight. Advancements in AI have allowed its capabilities to evolve from following predefined rules to integrating some form of reasoning. And with AI adoption increasing, the role of the technology is shifting.

Rather than just generating answers, today’s reasoning models can reflect on and break down their analysis step-by-step. This allows AI to tackle ever more complex problems, guiding users to take meaningful action.

However, AI reasoning is not a recent capability and has been programmed into AI since its earliest days, according to IBM Research Fellow Francesca Rossi. Preprogrammed reasoning skills gave AI models’ predictions a degree of certainty that might be trusted and relied upon. But newer AI models might lack that certainty and reliability due to their more dynamic reasoning capabilities, Rossi said.

And while AI reasoning is designed to mimic human reasoning, Rossi noted that AI still needs much work to truly reason like humans do.