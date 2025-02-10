DeepSeek: Sorting through the hype

No. Technically, DeepSeek reportedly spent about USD 5.576 million on the final pre-training run for DeepSeek-V3. However, that number has been taken dramatically out of context.

DeepSeek has not announced how much it spent on data and compute to yield DeepSeek-R1. The widely reported “USD 6 million” figure is specifically for DeepSeek-V3.

Furthermore, citing only the final pretraining run cost is misleading. As IBM’s Kate Soule, Director of Technical Product Management for Granite, put it in an episode of the Mixture of Experts Podcast: “That’s like saying if I’m gonna run a marathon, the only distance I’ll run is [that] 26.2 miles. The reality is, you’re gonna train for months, practicing, running hundreds or thousands of miles, leading up to that 1 race.”

Even the DeepSeek-V3 paper makes it clear that USD 5.576 million is only an estimate of how much the final training run would cost in terms of average rental prices for NVIDIA H800 GPUs. It excludes all prior research, experimentation and data costs. It also excludes their actual training infrastructure—one report from SemiAnalysis estimates that DeepSeek has invested over USD 500 million in GPUs since 2023—as well as employee salaries, facilities and other typical business expenses.

To be clear, spending only USD 5.576 million on a pretraining run for a model of that size and ability is still impressive. For comparison, the same SemiAnalysis report posits that Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet—another contender for the world's strongest LLM (as of early 2025)—cost tens of millions of USD to pretrain. That same design efficiency also enables DeepSeek-V3 to be operated at significantly lower costs (and latency) than its competition.

But the notion that we have arrived at a drastic paradigm shift, or that western AI developers spent billions of dollars for no reason and new frontier models can now be developed for low 7-figure all-in costs, is misguided.