AI adoption will “explode” as costs come down

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, in an interview with Bloomberg at the World Government Summit in Dubai, claimed that, “The usage [of artificial intelligence] will explode as costs come down.”

In other words, lower-cost models such as Deepseek’s R1, released in January, will be the impetus for a new crest of artificial intelligence (AI) experimentation in 2025.



While the investor response to DeepSeek’s release displayed a momentary lapse of confidence in US AI companies, the long-term trend will likely be positive for AI globally.

“I think it is a validation,” Krishna said. “We have been on the point that you do not have to spend so much money to get these models.” Krishna sees the emergence of DeepSeek as a validation of smaller, fit-for-purpose machine learning models that are built for narrow use cases.

Other AI companies aren’t slowing down. OpenAI announced later in February that they’d achieved 400 million weekly active users, up 33% in less than 3 months.1



Much of this growth came from the enterprise sector. McKinsey reports that over the next 3 years, 92% of companies plan to increase their AI investments.2

“Only 1% of enterprise data has found its way into any form of AI model so far,” Krishna said, implying that the majority of value from AI solutions has yet to be unlocked.



It’s helpful to think of Deepseek’s place in a long chain of innovation that will see further discoveries as generative AI (gen AI) continues to expand within the enterprise context.