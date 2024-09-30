AI and the future of sustainability: A climate week conversation with IBM experts

Abbosh: While AI and generative AI are impressive technologies that can certainly bring benefits to both business and sustainability, it’s essential to acknowledge that no path forward is without its challenges. There are many ways in which to architect an end to end AI enabled solution that minimize energy consumption and thus environmental impact.

Shim: Companies need to be smart about their approach to AI. One of our recent studies showed that 63% of organizations will apply generative AI in their IT initiatives by the end of 2024, but only 23% of organizations integrate sustainability assessments when they first design their IT projects. And this is a problem. If we focus on the sustainability of AI from the outset, we’re not only reducing our environmental footprint but also creating more efficient and cost-effective solutions. There are several ways to reap the benefits of AI while minimizing its environmental impact.

Abbosh: Companies can also help lower energy use by choosing a hybrid cloud approach. A quarter of businesses are already leveraging hybrid cloud solutions to significantly boost the sustainability and energy efficiency of their IT operations. Nearly half report a substantial positive impact on their overall IT sustainability.

Shim: Another aspect to consider is the size of your models. Large models come with more data storage and computing costs and also require more frequent updates, which means that larger is not always better. Businesses should use the right size foundation model to accomplish what they need, which helps with sustainability as well as cost and speed. For example, IBM Granite models, trained on specific, relevant data, perform just as well as larger models. Another aspect to consider is the processing location. As Oday mentioned, taking a “hybrid cloud” approach can give you the flexibility to locate your processing close to clean energy sources. Co-locating data next to processing can also result in real energy savings over time.

Our studies also show that organizations with deeply integrated IT sustainability practices not only achieve better environmental results, but also see significant benefits in operational efficiency. For example, we have developed AI chips that are 14 times more energy efficient than previous models. This drastically reduces the power required to run AI workloads, allowing us to expand our AI capabilities while minimizing energy consumption.