dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health offers the feed and animal agriculture industry a true end-to-end portfolio. This includes essential products that are fundamental for the production of healthy, sustainable animal protein. Performance solutions, that create additional value and desire beyond the essentials. And data-driven precision services that make the invisible visible by providing targeted insights to improve sustainability and animal health.

As a global powerhouse with an extensive customer base, the company had a full plate ensuring a food-safe and sustainable future for all. With a long-track record of leading innovation in mycotoxin risk management, the company was looking for new ways to help their customers identify, predict and manage mycotoxin contamination of crops and other ingredients used in animal feed.

Mycotoxin contamination is not to be taken lightly as it poses a significant threat to grain quality and safety, compromising the health of humans and animals alike. Produced by certain fungi, the toxic compounds can contaminate grains such as corn (maize), wheat and rye during the growth, harvest, or storage cycle. This can lead to illness, impaired performance and even death in livestock while tainting food products for human consumption. The economic impact of mycotoxin contamination may be substantial—affected grains may need to be discarded, resulting in significant losses for farmers and the agriculture industry as a whole.

The use of weather forecast data is one way of tackling mycotoxin contamination in crops. The firm turned to IBM® Environmental Intelligence Suite for reliable weather data that could accurately forecast temperature, humidity and moisture patterns. Early warnings of weather conditions conducive to fungal growth could for example help farmers take timely and proactive measures like using fungicides, adjusting irrigation schedules and harvesting crops at optimal times. Advanced weather forecasting systems would also detect extreme weather events, such as droughts or floods, which weaken the plant and increase the risk of fungal growth. With IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite, dsm-firmenich Animal Nutrition & Health could stay ahead of the weather and ensure agricultural commodities were protected and safe.