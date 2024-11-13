AI in fintech

Banks and financial institutions have been automating and digitizing processes gradually since the late 20th century. From the first ATM in 1967 to digital deposits and apps such as Venmo and Zelle in the 2000s, technology has dramatically changed the way people transact financially. It transformed how they transfer money, buy insurance, get loans and make investments.

Fintech has expanded access to banking products and services, and it has streamlined many mundane business processes. Existing fintech is delivered in the form of software that uses a combination of application programming interfaces (APIs), mobile applications and web-based services. These components enable banks to share sensitive customer data securely while offering customers a seamless and engaging user experience.

In the fintech industry, many startup fintech companies focus on software development, and then they collaborate with large banks, investment firms and payment companies in the financial sector.