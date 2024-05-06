Application programming interfaces (APIs): An API is a software interface that allows for two or more software applications to integrate data services and capabilities, instead of having to develop them from scratch. Which allows for better connectivity for businesses to their new customers and partners? Furthermore, they can create new products and services for their customers and improve overall operational efficiency.

Cloud computing: Cloud computing technology is the on-demand access of computing resources, which banks and financial service providers have come to use and accept. The cloud environment allows for better operations and a more flexible infrastructure that’s agile and scalable.

AI and machine learning (ML): The AI and ML technologies are being used for several transformation efforts, including analyzing big data sets, automating certain processes and improving the user experience through personalized services. AI in particular is used in banking through online assistants and chatbots that can address basic customer issues. Separately, an advantage of using ML in banking is that it makes it easier to track changes in user behavior and detect fraudulent activity faster.

Internet of Things. (IoT): IoT refers to a network of physical devices, think wearable smartwatches or smart thermostats that are embedded with sensors and software that allows them to collect and share data. For banks this smart connectivity has allowed customers to make instant contactless payments and interact with their accounts in a mobile banking capacity. The IoT can also be thanked for bringing risk management and advancements in the authorization process unlike ever before.

Blockchain: The transparent and information-driven nature of blockchain makes it a popular technology for banks and financial service providers. It has resulted in more secure data transactions and an enhanced interface that meets and goes beyond customer expectations. Today customers trust blockchain solutions and find it to be a more transparent way of operating business models.