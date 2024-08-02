Accelerating AI & Innovation: The future of banking depends on core modernization

Generative AI, exemplified by the explosion in advanced large language model solutions on the market and seen most recently via the launch of IBM watsonx, offers exciting possibilities in financial advisory and data analysis. While the unexplored future of generative AI poses opportunities in deterministic financial environments, configuring these models properly can simplify complex financial concepts and enable easier understanding for customers. Financial institutions must carefully leverage generative AI to strike the right balance between innovation and ethical usage. This is why IBM puts all of its AI technologies through rigorous processes and protocols to offer trustworthy solutions.

In such a highly regulated industry like banking, it is that much more important for clients to have this access to the toolset, technology, infrastructure, and consulting expertise to build their own — or fine-tune and adapt available AI models — on their own data and deploy them at scale in a more trustworthy and open environment to drive business success. Competitive differentiation and unique business value will be able to be increasingly derived from how adaptable an AI model can be to an enterprise’s unique data and domain knowledge.