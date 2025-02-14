5 years ago, IBM’s Rob Thomas and Paul Zikopoulos built a framework for successful artificial intelligence (AI) adoption called the AI Ladder, a “unified, prescriptive approach to help [leaders] understand and accelerate the AI journey.” The framework became a book, which was teased with a hook that now seems rather quaint:

“Everybody’s talking about AI. Why? Well, we believe AI presents a tremendous opportunity for businesses of every size across any industry.”

Considering the AI landscape today, it’s funny to imagine a world where Rob and Paul felt the need to persuade readers that AI was going to be a big deal. Also notable are the “rungs” of the ladder: modernize, collect, organize, analyze and infuse.



Back in 2020, there were numerous organizations that hadn’t even begun to lift their foot onto that first rung. Just 5 short years later, you don’t need a McKinsey report to tell you that AI is the future.



Virtually every organization can embrace AI to one degree or another. New technology advancements have made it easier to accomplish AI integrations that produce immediate return on investment (ROI).



A lack of enthusiasm for AI is never a question of uncertainty about AI’s potential but about how to do it right.

The IBM Institute of Business Value released a report that revealed some interesting data around AI adoption, namely, the obstacles that are still preventing organizations from making headway with generative artificial intelligence (gen AI).