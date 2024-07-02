Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the convergent fields of computer and data science focused on building machines with human intelligence to perform tasks that would previously have required a human being. For example, learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, language understanding and more. Instead of relying on explicit instructions from a programmer, AI systems can learn from data, allowing them to handle complex problems (as well as simple-but-repetitive tasks) and improve over time.
Today’s AI technology has a range of use cases across various industries; businesses use AI to minimize human error, reduce high costs of operations, provide real-time data insights and improve the customer experience, among many other applications. As such, it represents a significant shift in the way we approach computing, creating systems that can improve workflows and enhance elements of everyday life.
But even with the myriad benefits of AI, it does have noteworthy disadvantages when compared to traditional programming methods. AI development and deployment can come with data privacy concerns, job displacements and cybersecurity risks, not to mention the massive technical undertaking of ensuring AI systems behave as intended.
In this article, we’ll discuss how AI technology functions and lay out the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence as they compare to traditional computing methods.
AI operates on three fundamental components: data, algorithms and computing power.
AI systems also tend to fall in two broad categories:
Unlike AI programming, traditional programming requires the programmer to write explicit instructions for the computer to follow in every possible scenario; the computer then executes the instructions to solve a problem or perform a task. It’s a deterministic approach, akin to a recipe, where the computer executes step-by-step instructions to achieve the desired result.
The traditional approach is well-suited for clearly defined problems with a limited number of possible outcomes, but it’s often impossible to write rules for every single scenario when tasks are complex or demand human-like perception (as in image recognition, natural language processing, etc.). This is where AI programming offers a clear edge over rules-based programming methods.
The real-world potential of AI is immense. Applications of AI include diagnosing diseases, personalizing social media feeds, executing sophisticated data analyses for weather modeling and powering the chatbots that handle our customer support requests. AI-powered robots can even assemble cars and minimize radiation from wildfires.
As with any technology, there are advantages and disadvantages of AI, when compared to traditional programing technologies. Aside from foundational differences in how they function, AI and traditional programming also differ significantly in terms of programmer control, data handling, scalability and availability.
AI technologies can run 24/7 without human intervention so that business operations can run continuously. Another of the benefits of artificial intelligence is that AI systems can automate boring or repetitive jobs (like data entry), freeing up employees’ bandwidth for higher-value work tasks and lowering the company’s payroll costs. It’s worth mentioning, however, that automation can have significant job loss implications for the workforce. For instance, some companies have transitioned to using digital assistants to triage employee reports, instead of delegating such tasks to a human resources department. Organizations will need to find ways to incorporate their existing workforce into new workflows enabled by productivity gains from the incorporation of AI into operations.
Though not without its complications, the use of AI represents an opportunity for businesses to keep pace with an increasingly complex and dynamic world by meeting it with sophisticated technologies that can handle that complexity.
