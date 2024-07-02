Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the convergent fields of computer and data science focused on building machines with human intelligence to perform tasks that would previously have required a human being. For example, learning, reasoning, problem-solving, perception, language understanding and more. Instead of relying on explicit instructions from a programmer, AI systems can learn from data, allowing them to handle complex problems (as well as simple-but-repetitive tasks) and improve over time.

Today’s AI technology has a range of use cases across various industries; businesses use AI to minimize human error, reduce high costs of operations, provide real-time data insights and improve the customer experience, among many other applications. As such, it represents a significant shift in the way we approach computing, creating systems that can improve workflows and enhance elements of everyday life.

But even with the myriad benefits of AI, it does have noteworthy disadvantages when compared to traditional programming methods. AI development and deployment can come with data privacy concerns, job displacements and cybersecurity risks, not to mention the massive technical undertaking of ensuring AI systems behave as intended.

In this article, we’ll discuss how AI technology functions and lay out the advantages and disadvantages of artificial intelligence as they compare to traditional computing methods.