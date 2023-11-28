What is supply chain logistics?

Logistics is critical to getting goods to consumers as quickly and easily as possible. Effective supply chain logistics management helps reduce costs and improve operational efficiency across business processes. By optimizing each part of the supply chain, including demand planning, transportation routes, inventory levels and lead times, companies can save money and time.

Logistics can also help maintain customer satisfaction by ensuring customers receive their orders when and where they expect them. Together, these benefits can help drive a competitive advantage. Well-managed logistics allow companies to respond quickly to market changes, offer better delivery terms and address disruption in the most cost-effective ways.

A well-managed supply chain network benefits businesses, consumers and other stakeholders. For customers, efficient logistics means timely deliveries and accurate order fulfillment, all leading to a positive shopping experience. Customers also benefit from well managed “reverse logistics," or the movement of goods from customers back to their point of origin, either as retail returns or for recycling and disposal.

Well-managed logistics can also be a boon to retailers and wholesalers. Efficient inventory management reduces holding costs and effective transportation management cuts shipping expenses, improving overall profitability.