For the planet and people: IBM’s focus on AI ethics in sustainability

AI creation requires vast amounts of energy and data. According to the European Union’s 2023 Energy Efficiency Directive (link resides outside ibm.com), Europe’s data center electricity consumption is expected to grow 28% from 2018 to 2030, exemplifying the environmental costs of AI usage. IBM has taken many steps toward mitigating its AI systems’ environmental impact. In our 2023 Impact Report, we reported that 70.6% of IBM’s total electricity consumption came from renewable sources, including 74% of the electricity that IBM data centers consumed. In 2023, 28 data centers globally received 100% of their electricity from renewable sources.

IBM is focused on developing energy-efficient methods to train, tune and run AI models, such as its own Granite foundation models. At 13 billion parameter models, the Granite models are smaller and more efficient than larger models, and therefore can have a smaller impact on the environment.

In 2022, IBM introduced Vela, its first AI-optimized, cloud-native supercomputer. The design allows for efficient deployment and management of its infrastructure anywhere in the world, which helps to reduce strain on existing resources.

Other IBM products designed to support AI sustainability include:

IBM® Envizi™, a suite of software products designed to help companies simplify their environmental, social and governance reporting.

IBM TRIRIGA®, an integrated workplace management system that can help improve energy management.

IBM Maximo®, which can help monitor, manage and maintain operations in ways that encourage sustainability across the asset lifecycle.

According to John Thomas, Vice President and Distinguished Engineer in IBM Expert Labs and an AI Ethics Board member, “It is encouraging to see growing interest from our clients to balance the benefits of generative AI with their long-term sustainability goals. Some of our leading clients are bringing this requirement into their enterprise AI governance frameworks.”