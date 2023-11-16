Home Impact Initiatives IBM Sustainability Accelerator IBM Sustainability Accelerator

Providing nonprofit and governmental agencies with IBM technology and AI solutions to support vulnerable communities around the world

Learn about the program (2:04)
Our initiative

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a global, pro bono initiative providing IBM technologies and expertise to non-profits and governments addressing climate change impacts on vulnerable populations.

To date, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator has supported 15 global projects across three active cohorts focused on sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and water management.

See how IBMers leverage technology for impact in the 2023 IBM Impact Report
IBM Sustainability Accelerator See the ways IBM helps communities affected by climate-related disasters and natural hazards.
Fourth cohort: Resilient cities Bringing technology-driven solutions to make cities more livable and sustainable.
Third cohort: Water management Serving communities facing water scarcity and clean water stress.
Second cohort: Clean energy Helping address electricity access, renewable energy usage and the energy transition.
First cohort: Sustainable agriculture Delivering tools and insights to smallholder farmers across the world.
Our differentiators

Global scale, local impact

Two-year program duration

No cost for participants

Focus on populations at risk

Our participants

Deltares

Environment Without Borders Foundation

Plan21 Foundation for Sustainable Human Development

Heifer International

Instituto IGUÁ

Miyakojima City Government

Net Zero Atlantic

Sustainable Energy for All

Texas A&M Agrilife

The Nature Conservancy India

The University of Chicago Trust

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

The University of Sharjah

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

Water Corporation

What IBM provides

IBM Consulting
IBM technology
Cloud and weather data credits

Stories of impact

How Indigenous perspectives can guide climate innovation for a just transition One IBMer is creating a more sustainable future for the island where he grew up New sustainability projects and free training in green and technology skills Transforming small farming with open-source, AI-powered connected edge solutions IBM is a 2023 Citizens Awards winner in the Best Sustainability Program category Empowering farmers across the digital divide in Malawi with OpenHarvest The Nature Conservancy Centre and IBM unite to reduce crop residue burning in North India The fight for food security must empower smallholder farmers IBM and Texas A&M AgriLife provide data, technology and expertise to farmers in need Leveraging partnerships, technology and design to enhance water quality through the Aquality app

Frequently asked questions

For additional questions, contact sustainability.accelerator@ibm.com

IBM believes that science, technology and innovation can help tackle environmental issues while helping communities to address societal needs.

  • According to the World Bank (link resides outside ibm.com), climate-related disasters and natural hazards push 26 million people into poverty each year, putting these populations in need of technical, financial and institutional resources that enable communities to respond to climate change, support climate adaptation and build resiliency.
  • By uniting experts and technology, IBM wanted to find a way to scale and speed up solutions, such as for climate change mitigation, that support underrepresented communities most vulnerable to environmental threats through the lens of environmental justice.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator has had 15 engagements, each with a different non-profit or government organization, divided into three cohorts: sustainable agriculture, clean energy and water management.

Learn about IBM Sustainability Accelerator projects around the world.

IBM selects about five organizations each year—forming a cohort—to focus on addressing a specific sustainability issue area. The selection process includes a public RFP open to any nonprofit or government organization. Proposals are reviewed and evaluated for feasibility and impact, and vetted through standard IBM compliance processes. The selection process will include input from IBM’s experts across disciplines such as IBM Consulting, Research, Software, Corporate Environmental Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility. The selection criteria will consider the applicant’s level of support to communities who are especially vulnerable to environmental threats, and its strategic focus and transparency on measurement and reporting, among other factors.

IBM collaborates with organizations to design, develop, and deploy a technical solution directly benefiting communities. Throughout the experience, IBM provides access to  platforms such as watsonx, IBM Cloud, IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and Red Hat open source technologies as well as technical mentorship to build long-term capacity. Organizations selected to participate will be required to enter into an IBM grant agreement governing access to IBM technology, services and resources.

The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is open to nonprofit and government organizations globally.

IBM plans to introduce a new sustainability topic and select five organizations for this program each year.
Learn more IBM is committed to environmental leadership in all of its business activities—from its operations, to the design of its products, to the use of its technology IBM sustainability blogs Learn more IBM environmental impact Learn more IBM Research climate and sustainability publications Learn more