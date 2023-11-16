Providing nonprofit and governmental agencies with IBM technology and AI solutions to support vulnerable communities around the world
The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is a global, pro bono initiative providing IBM technologies and expertise to non-profits and governments addressing climate change impacts on vulnerable populations.
To date, the IBM Sustainability Accelerator has supported 15 global projects across three active cohorts focused on sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and water management.
IBM believes that science, technology and innovation can help tackle environmental issues while helping communities to address societal needs.
The IBM Sustainability Accelerator has had 15 engagements, each with a different non-profit or government organization, divided into three cohorts: sustainable agriculture, clean energy and water management.
IBM selects about five organizations each year—forming a cohort—to focus on addressing a specific sustainability issue area. The selection process includes a public RFP open to any nonprofit or government organization. Proposals are reviewed and evaluated for feasibility and impact, and vetted through standard IBM compliance processes. The selection process will include input from IBM’s experts across disciplines such as IBM Consulting, Research, Software, Corporate Environmental Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility. The selection criteria will consider the applicant’s level of support to communities who are especially vulnerable to environmental threats, and its strategic focus and transparency on measurement and reporting, among other factors.
IBM collaborates with organizations to design, develop, and deploy a technical solution directly benefiting communities. Throughout the experience, IBM provides access to platforms such as watsonx, IBM Cloud, IBM Environmental Intelligence Suite and Red Hat open source technologies as well as technical mentorship to build long-term capacity. Organizations selected to participate will be required to enter into an IBM grant agreement governing access to IBM technology, services and resources.
The IBM Sustainability Accelerator is open to nonprofit and government organizations globally.
IBM plans to introduce a new sustainability topic and select five organizations for this program each year.